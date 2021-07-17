All event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day’s Thunder Hour

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is putting legends at the forefront of its second day, with every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go getting a spot on the raid rotation. This is just one of the many moving parts that make up this year’s Go Fest, where content changes hourly and different bonuses and rewards come with each rotation.

The Legendary Pokémon are the focus of day two. The event will take place on July 18 from 10am to 6pm local time and will feature four individual raid hours, Wind, Lava, Frost, and Thunder Hours, to divide up which Pokémon are appearing in five-star raids.

The Thunder Hour runs at 1pm and 5pm local time to close out the rotation. During that time, players will encounter Electric and Steel-type Pokémon, with the only exception being Xerneas. If you are going to ignore the forecast and play during the storm, here are every event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day’s Thunder Hour. You should also keep an eye out for Hoopa’s rings at 2am local time ahead of the event changing.

Thunder Hour raids