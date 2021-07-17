All Raid Day event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids, schedule, and details for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is the game’s biggest event, but also one of the most confusing due to its numerous moving parts. Some elements of the event might only be active for a limited time before giving way to another feature or going away entirely.

This year, the event is running on July 17 and 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, with new bonuses and encounters such as Meloetta and other Pokémon wearing Meloetta-inspired hats.

Each day of the Go Fest 2021 will focus on specific areas. Day one focused on hourly habitats, special costumed Pokémon, and the Global Arena Challenges, while day two is going to be a special raid day featuring every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go.

Because of this division, event spawns, raids, and other bonuses are going to work a bit differently from the typical Pokémon Go event. The raid hours, for instance, will determine which Pokémon appear in five-star raids based on the time of day.

There are four individual raid hours running on day two: Wind, Lava, Frost, and Thunder. Here are all the details you need to know for each one, including when they’ll be active and what you can expect to see in each. You should also keep an eye out for Hoopa’s rings and some new Special Research.

Starting with the Wind Hour, players will see an odd mix of Legendary Pokémon appearing, most of which can at least fly… kind of. This is the only raid hour that doesn’t have a consistent theme for most of its included Pokémon, but at least there are a ton of Shiny Legendaries.

This raid hour will run at 10am and again at 2pm local time.

Moving past Wind and focusing on the Earth, the Lava Hour does follow a very specific theme: Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon. The only exception is Yveltal, which does typically act as a harbinger of destruction, so it fits the lava motif well enough.

This raid hour will run at 11am and again at 3pm local time.

Moving from the heat to the cold, the Frost Hour flips things around focuses on Water and Ice-type Pokémon. Sinnoh’s Lake Trio will also be available during this rotation, though they still act as regional exclusives.

This raid hour will run at 12pm and again at 4pm local time.

The final raid hour will ask players to brave the storm, entering the Thunder Hour in order to track down powerful Electric and Steel-type Legendary Pokémon. Xerneas is the only outlier in this portion of the event, and it doesn’t fit nearly as well as Yveltal does in its themed hour.

This raid hour will run at 1pm and at 5pm local time.