All event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day’s Wind Hour

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is going for a split approach again, with each day of the event focusing on a different aspect of gameplay and offering specific bonuses, rewards, and content.

This year, the event will run on July 17 and 18, from 10am to 6pm local time. The second day focuses specifically on raids and pushing players to participate in as many raid battles as possible.

During day two, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go will be back in the rotation. To achieve this, Niantic will use four specific raid hours—Wind, Lava, Frost, and Thunder Hours—that will divide up which Pokémon appear in those five-star raids.

Each raid hour will start at a set period of time, kicking off with Wind Hour at 10am and 2pm local time. For the most part, each specific theme is used to match the Pokémon appearing for each hour based on their abilities or typing. So if you plan on raiding, here are all of the event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day’s Wind Hour. You should also keep an eye out for Hoopa’s rings at 2am local time ahead of the event changing.

Wind Hour raids