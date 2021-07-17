With a split focus across multiple days, Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is working with several different aspects of gameplay and offering specific bonuses, rewards, and content depending on what time you play the game.

For day two, which runs on July 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go will be back in the raid rotation.

Niantic is splitting it up like the habitat rotations and will use four individual raid hours—Wind, Lava, Frost, and Thunder Hours—to define which Pokémon are appearing in five-star raids.

For the Lava Hour, which will run at 11am and 3pm local time, the focus will mostly center on Fire, Ground, and Rock-types, with an appearance from Yveltal. So if you plan on withstanding the heat, here are all event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day’s Lava Hour. You should also keep an eye out for Hoopa’s rings at 2am local time ahead of the event changing.

Lava Hour raids