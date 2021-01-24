PMGC 2020 Finals’ number of matches increased to 29

The competition is being played online after three players tested positive for COVID-19.

The schedule of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Finals has changed as connection issues plague the competition.

The finals was supposed to be played from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai but was moved online as three players tested positive for COVID-19. All players are competing in isolation from their hotel rooms.

It seems that the PUBG Mobile esports team wasn’t prepared for an online-format as several players encountered connection problems on the first day of the PMGC. Following this, matches had to be postponed on Jan. 22 and 23 to address these issues.

Today, the PMGC 2020 Finals resumed with Tencent announcing that the number of matches have been increased to 29 from 24. Instead of the usual six matches per day, day two will feature seven matches. Days three and four, on the other hand, will each see nine matches played.

While the second day is currently ongoing, days three and four will likely be held on Jan. 25 and 26, respectively.

Screengrab via Tencent

Tencent also announced today the English talent will commentate from their hotel instead of the Coca-Cola Arena. The company said in a statement that even though the talent team have “tested regularly and are negative,” it wants to increase their safety.