PMGC 2020 Finals to be played from isolation after 3 players test positive for COVID-19

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals won’t be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai as previously planned. Players will compete in the event from isolation after three players tested positive for COVID-19, PUBG Mobile Esports announced on Facebook today.

The post said the three players “remain well” and haven’t shown any symptoms yet. The players have been placed under quarantine, though, along with everyone they were in close contact with.

“Our team is providing all necessary support, including medical assistance from health facilities and we are dedicated to their full recovery,” Tencent said. The identities of the three players haven’t been revealed.

Due to this development, Tencent has decided to make all players compete in the PMGC from isolation at their hotel instead of the venue. The company said the players’ health and safety remain its “top priority.”

All players have been placed under self-quarantine to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates registered 3,491 new coronavirus cases, the most since the pandemic began, according to JHU CSSE COVID-19 data.