How to watch the PMGC 2020 Finals

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals will take place from Nov. 21 to 24. A total of 16 teams will be competing for a share of the $1.2 million prize pool and the title of world champions.

The PMGC Finals will be played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The venue will not be open to a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals.

Format

The 16 teams will play 24 matches across four days to decide the winners.

The matches will be played on all four maps of PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Teams

The top 16 teams from the league stage of the PMGC, which was held from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20, 2020, have qualified for the finals. These are:

Four Angry Men

Bigetron Red Aliens

RRQ Athena

Konina Power

Klas Digital Athletics

Secret Jin

Futbolist

Nova XQF

Power888 KPS

Abrupt Slayers

Alpha7 Esports

Z3US Esports

Natus Vincere

Aerowolf Limax

Team Secret

A1 Esports

Points system

Each match will grant placement and kill points to the teams. At the end of 24 matches, the team with the most points will be crowned the world champions.

1st place: 15 points

2nd place: 12 points

3rd place: 10 points

4th place: Eight points

5th place: Six points

6th place: Four points

7th place: Two points

8-12th place: One point

13-16th place: Zero points

Prize Pool distribution

The $1.2 million prize pool will be distributed among the teams as follows:

1st place: $700,000

2nd place: $200,000

3rd place: $100,000

4th place: $40,000

5th place: $25,000

6th place: $20,000

7th place: $17,000

8th place: $15,000

9th place: $12,000

10th place: $11,000

11-13th place: $10,000

14-16th place: $5,000

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. It will be livestreamed in nine languages, namely English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Burmese, Arabic, Hindi, Nepali, and Thai. The talent line-up can be found here.

The tournament will kick off at 5am CT.