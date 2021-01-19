How to watch the PMGC 2020 Finals

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals will take place from Nov. 21 to 24. A total of 16 teams will be competing for a share of the $1.2 million prize pool and the title of world champions.
The PMGC Finals will be played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The venue will not be open to a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals.
Format
- The 16 teams will play 24 matches across four days to decide the winners.
- The matches will be played on all four maps of PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.
Teams
The top 16 teams from the league stage of the PMGC, which was held from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20, 2020, have qualified for the finals. These are:
- Four Angry Men
- Bigetron Red Aliens
- RRQ Athena
- Konina Power
- Klas Digital Athletics
- Secret Jin
- Futbolist
- Nova XQF
- Power888 KPS
- Abrupt Slayers
- Alpha7 Esports
- Z3US Esports
- Natus Vincere
- Aerowolf Limax
- Team Secret
- A1 Esports
Points system
Each match will grant placement and kill points to the teams. At the end of 24 matches, the team with the most points will be crowned the world champions.
- 1st place: 15 points
- 2nd place: 12 points
- 3rd place: 10 points
- 4th place: Eight points
- 5th place: Six points
- 6th place: Four points
- 7th place: Two points
- 8-12th place: One point
- 13-16th place: Zero points
Prize Pool distribution
The $1.2 million prize pool will be distributed among the teams as follows:
- 1st place: $700,000
- 2nd place: $200,000
- 3rd place: $100,000
- 4th place: $40,000
- 5th place: $25,000
- 6th place: $20,000
- 7th place: $17,000
- 8th place: $15,000
- 9th place: $12,000
- 10th place: $11,000
- 11-13th place: $10,000
- 14-16th place: $5,000
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. It will be livestreamed in nine languages, namely English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Burmese, Arabic, Hindi, Nepali, and Thai. The talent line-up can be found here.
The tournament will kick off at 5am CT.