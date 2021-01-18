PUBG Mobile Esports unveils PMGC 2020 Finals talent lineup

It will be livestreamed in nine languages.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals will be played from Jan. 21 to 24. Today, the PUBG Mobile esports team confirmed the talent who will be presenting the event in English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Burmese, Arabic, Hindi, Nepali, and Thai.

The PMGC Finals features the top 16 teams from the league stage that happened from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20, 2020. While the league stage was played online, the teams have flown to the United Arab Emirates for the finals. Although the event will be played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, it will not be open to a live audience due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the complete talent line-up for the PMGC Finals 2020.

English

Indonesian

Malay

Vietnamese

Burmese

Arabic

Hindi

Nepali

Thai

The PMGC 2020 finals features a prize pool of $1.3 million. The 16 teams will be battling across 24 matches on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi to decide the champions.

You can tune into the PMGC Finals on the PUBG Mobile Esports Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. It will begin at 5am CT.