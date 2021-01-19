PMGC 2020 Finals official theme song teased

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals 2020 will have an official theme song, Tencent revealed today.

A short teaser for the song, titled “Battle For Glory,” debuted on YouTube. The artist of the song wasn’t revealed. The complete song will likely be performed live at the PMGC Finals in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

PUBG Mobile’s esports competitions have been running since 2018. This is the first time, however, that an official theme song for an event has been revealed.

The PMGC 2020 finals will be played from Jan. 21 to 24. Although the finals are a LAN event in Dubai, the Coca-Cola arena will not be open to a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top 16 teams from around the world are competing for the title of world champions and a share of the $1.2 million prize pool.

The teams will play 24 matches across four days on all four maps of PUBG Mobile, which are Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi to decide the winners. At the end of the 24 matches, the team with the most points will be the world champions and will receive $700,000.