Tencent banned 1.2 million hackers in PUBG Mobile last week

Most of the hackers were banned for using auto-aim.

Hackers continue to be a big problem in PUBG Mobile. Tencent has cracked down on them through its ban pan program, though. In a report yesterday, the company revealed that it “permanently suspended” 1,217,342 accounts from Jan. 8 to 14 for using hacks and cheats.

About 48 percent of these hackers were banned for using auto-aim hacks or changing their character models. Twenty-two percent of the hackers were banned for using X-ray vision, 12 percent for speed hacks, and seven percent for modifying the area damage.

The report also revealed the ranks the hackers were in when they were banned. This distribution is as follows:

Bronze: 38 percent

Silver: 11 percent

Gold: Nine percent

Platinum: 11 percent

Diamond: 12 percent

Crown: 10 percent

Ace: Six percent

Conqueror: Three percent

Last week, Tencent also released PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.2 which featured a new mode, weapon, and much more. The new mode is called Runic Power, which gives players certain abilities to use for getting the chicken dinner.

PUBG Mobile’s 17th season is also around the corner. It is called Runic Power and will kick-off on Jan. 19. As usual, a new Royale Pass will also be coming with the season which will have new skins, emotes, and more.