Here are the patch notes PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.2

The update is bringing the Runic Power mode to the Erangel map along with a lot of other features.

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.2 is almost here. It will be bringing a new season to the battle royale game along with new modes, a weapon, and events.

The update will be released on Jan. 12. Adjusting for the time difference, it could available on Jan. 11 at 6pm CT. It will require 615 MB of free storage on Android while the iOS version will need 1.5 GB. There will be no server downtime for the update.

Players who update the game before Jan. 16 at 6pm CT will get 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and the Acolyte of Justice backpack for three days.

Here are the complete patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s 1.2 update.

New Modes

Runic Power Gameplay

It will be available from Jan. 12 to March 7.

Runes from another world have brought three special powers with them. Choose the power that suits you, collect Rune fragments, and use them to aid you in your fight to become the final winner on the battlefield.

It will only be available on the Erangel map.

Image via Tencent

Gameplay

Players will choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island. You will need to choose to bring either the Flame Rune, Arctic Rune, or Wind Rune into the current match.

After selecting a rune, you will get two skills. The first skill summons an object, and the second skill gives you a boost. Using these skills consumes Rune energy.

Rune energy can be obtained in matches.

Rune Abilities

Flame Rune

Summon skill: Summons a wheel of flame that rolls forward slowly, dealing burn damage to enemy players it touches.

Boost skill: Adds a burning effect to your Ammo for a short time.

Arctic Rune

Summon skill: Summons an ice wall. Each block of the ice wall can be destroyed separately. When the ice wall appears, it will lift up players or vehicles directly above them.

Boost skill: Adds a freezing effect to Ammo for a short time. Freezing reduces the effectiveness of healing.

Wind Rune

Summon skill: Summons a semi-transparent shield of wind that reduces the damage of bullets shot from outside the shield.

Boost skill: Increases your movement and reload speed.

Image via Tencent

Power Armor Mode

It will be available as an EvoGround mode on Feb. 5.

New high-tech Power Armor has been created on Livik. To create your own set of Power Armor you must bringing Nano Crystals and an Armor Blueprint to the Matrix Base.

You will have two additional chances to respawn yourself or your teammates during a match. Matrix Events will also be available for you to participate in during each match.

Respawn

Teammates can be respawned at research stations. All players can respawn twice. You can choose to respawn yourself or your teammates during a match. Players respawn with basic equipment.

Power Armor

Power Armor Chest Piece: Reduces chest damage and increases backpack capacity.

Power Armor Arm Piece: Reduces arm damage and increases melee damage.

Power Armor Leg Piece: Reduces leg damage and fall damage. Gives a quick dash ability.

Assembling the full Power Armor set unlocks its ultimate weapon, the Dragon’s Breath Grenade.

Matrix Events

Matrix Event one: Improved regional supply output.

Matrix Event two: Multiple Matrix airdrops and significantly increased supplies in each airdrop.

Matrix Event three: Life Detectors in research stations are activated and can be used to detect surrounding players.

Metro Royale: Honor

It will be available from Jan. 12.

Metro Royale: Honor will be available after the game is updated.

At the start of a new chapter your rankings and inventory in Metro Royale will be reset. Fame and NPC Favorability, however, will be retained.

New rewards will be available in the latest chapter. Player can accumulate Honor to get voice packs, outfits, and other permanent rewards.

Added new weekly rankings, including Loot and Elimination Rankings.

Improved enemy AI from Steel Front and the Cobras to make them more intelligent and challenging.

New Metro Royale Honor System

Your Honor represents your strength in Metro Royale Mode. Accumulate Honor to get voice packs, outfits, and other permanent rewards.

Honor is obtained by defeating players or picking up Honor items. A player’s Honor level increases when a player reaches the maximum amount of Honor. Honor can also be obtained by completing weekly missions.

Honor is reset whenever a chapter is updated. Players will start with an initial amount of Honor based on their performance in the previous chapter.

New Solo Mode

In Metro Royale Mode, all maps and modes support Solo.

Solo players won’t encounter players who play as a team.

Metro Royale Improvements

Mail can be read in the Metro Royale Lobby.

Removed the NPC chat feature.

Missions do not award any more Fame after your Fame reaches the max level.

Missions do not award any more Favorability after your NPC Favorability has reached the max.

New Weapon: Famas

A new assault rifle that uses 5.56mm Ammo. It can be loaded with 25 rounds, has the fastest Rate of Fire among rifles, and is outstanding in close range firefights.

The FAMAS can be equipped with a Muzzle (Rifles), Scope, and Mag (Rifles). There is no foregrip, but it comes with its own bipod that reduces recoil when shooting with it in a prone position.

Only appears in the Livik Classic Battle Royale map.

Image via Tencent

Game Performance and Other Improvements

Performance Improvements

Improved the loading logic so that backpacks open faster the first time they are opened.

Improved the performance and rendering efficiency of Cheer Park so that many players can appear on the same screen.

Improved the power consumption of high-end iOS devices so that devices are less likely to overheat because of the game.

Android users can use the incremental update feature to update game resources, significantly reducing the size of resource downloads needed to start the game.

Android users can now download the initial game pack in the background.

Security Improvements

New Security Zone updates waiting for you to discover.

Enhanced the detection for auto-aiming, x-ray vision, long-distance jumping, and movement speed hacks.

Enhanced the detection for grass-removal hacks.

Enhanced detection and protection against unofficial versions of the game client.

Adjusted the condition to enter stat-related rankings from Lv. 30 to Lv. 35.

Further improved the efficiency of the report and feedback systems to provide more timely and accurate feedback.

Experience Improvements

Sight Model Improvements

Improved the Holographic Sight, making the model clearer for players.

Improved the model of the 2× Scope to make it more natural.

Improved the 8× Scope to make the movement of the crosshair more natural when changing directions.

Adjusted the frequency at which the black circle of the Muzzle shakes to make the shaking more realistic when shooting with a weapon.

The landing animation has been improved to better correspond to the speed at which players land.

Made the landing process smoother.

Feature to Cancel Reloading

Tap the shoot button when reloading to stop reloading.

Firearm Balancing

Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Enhancements

Increased the damage of the Kar98K and M24.

Shortened the interval between shots for the Kar98K and M24.

Slightly increased the bolt action speed of the Kar98K and M24.

Other System Improvements

Social System Improvements

Friend sidebar: Players can now view their friends’ online status to find out what mode they are playing and the size of their teams.

The Crew feature will be upgraded and is under maintenance. It is expected to return in v1.3.0.

Added a feature that gives players exclusive points that can be used to redeem rewards when they team up with their old friends who’ve recently returned to the game.

Added a search feature.

Added the following to the filter: Time of Acquisition and Owned.

Added a quick voice feature to delete all.

Other New Season Content

Royale Pass Season 17: Runic Power

The season will run from Jan. 19 to March 21.

RP missions have been overhauled to lower the difficulty while increasing the point rewards. Added season match time rewards. Accumulate match time to collect point rewards. Added RP point rewards to weekly Activity progress. Complete missions to accumulate Activity and collect point rewards.

The adventure event is back with the Runic Power theme: Go to the RP exclusive event tab and obtain Metro Badges to go on an adventure like no other. Unlock the story as you explore and choose to advance for free or after making a purchase. Collect exclusive supplies to redeem 1 of 2 sets, exclusive vehicles, and other grand rewards.

Improved the selection between UC and AG: It is now only necessary to choose this once per season, and you can change your mind at any time. Adjusted the pace at which currency is returned to players via rank rewards to increase the amount given at lower ranks.

Runic Power themed interface and rewards

Spin the Wheel of Fate to obtain upgraded rank rewards.

Choose between Resplendent Dawn and Deadly Sickle at rank 50, and reach rank 100 to get the majestic Guardian Armor Set and the new themed UZI and M16A4.

RP Activity Pack event

Purchase Activity Packs to rank up your RP quickly, and collect Mission Activity Points to convert them all into UC refunds.

Purchase the RP Activity Pack to immediately get RP Points of equivalent value and extra crate coupons.

You will also activate the Mission Activity Point rebate, and the Mission Activity Points you collect can be converted into UC refunds.

New Cheer Park Theme

Runic Power Theme

It will run from Jan. 12 to March 7.

Runes have appeared in Cheer Park, bringing a magical power with them. Players can sense rune energy once per day in Cheer Park to collect free rewards from a rune.

After claiming the reward, players can use the power of the Runes to search for and match with other players. Players can then become Rune friends for the day. You can only become Rune friends for one day and can rematch with another player once per day.

Players can complete specified Rune missions with their Rune friend in Cheer Park to collect great rewards.

When this theme is available, a pier leading to Cheer Park Island will appear. There you’ll find a giant bunny doll waiting for you.

Players can project Valentine’s Day notes in the air for all to see! The projection will have the sender and receivers’ names on it.

Image via Tencent

Dream Team Theme

It will be available from Feb. 9 to March 7.

Subscription Festival