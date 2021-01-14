Everything you need to know about the Runic Power mode in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.2 is here and it has brought a lot of new features to the battle royale game. This also includes the “Runic Power mode” which gives players special abilities and summon skills to use in matches.

The Runic Power mode will be available in PUBG Mobile until March 7. Players can select the mode on the map selection menu to enjoy it. Runic Power can only be played on Erangel. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Selecting a Rune

When players enter a match, they will have to select a Rune energy type on the Spawn Island.

There are three Runes: Arctic Rune, Flame Rune, and Wind Rune.

Each Rune grants players two abilities. One of these summons an object while the other gives players a boost.

Using a Rune

To use these Runes, players have to spend crystals in a match.

These crystals can be found scattered across the map.

Rune abilities

Image via Tencent

Flame Rune

Summon skill (Magma Wheel)

The Magma Wheel costs 10 crystals and has a cooldown of 10 seconds. The skill can only be used three times.

When this ability is used, a large burning wheel is summoned in front of the player.

It does damage to every player in its path and pushes them backward.

The enemy team can destroy the Magma Wheel by firing at it.

Boost skill (Scorching Ammo)

The Scorching Ammo costs five crystals and has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

As the name suggests, when this ability is used, players’ ammo inflicts burn damage to enemies for some time.

The skill lasts for 30 seconds.

Wind Rune

Summon skill (Wind Shelter)

The Wind Shelter costs 10 crystals and it has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

When the ability is used, a protective barrier of air forms around the player.

It causes a reduction of 27 percent to bullets shot from outside the protective barrier and lasts for 55 seconds.

There is no reduction of damage to bullets shot from inside the barrier.

Boost skill (Wind Boost)

The Wind Boost costs five crystals and has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

When this ability is used, the player gains a boost for 30 seconds.

The reloading speed is increased by 50 percent while the movement speed increases by 10 percent.

Arctic Rune

Summon skill (Ice Wall)

The Ice Wall costs 10 crystals and has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

When this skill is used, a large wall consisting of nine ice blocks is formed in front of the player.

Each block of ice has its own durability and must be destroyed individually by the enemies.

Boost skill (Freezing Ammo)