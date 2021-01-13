PUBG Mobile made more than $177 million in December 2020

PUBG Mobile was the second highest-grossing mobile game in December 2020, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The game generated more than $177 million in revenue, according to the report, which is a 7.5 percent increase from Dec. 2019. The majority of the revenue came from the game’s Chinese version, called Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). About 56 percent of the total money the battle royale game made was from the Asian country.

The United States placed second in terms of revenue generation, with about 9.6 percent coming from the country. Sensor Tower intelligence only tracks data from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store and doesn’t include revenue from third-party stores.

The highest-grossing mobile game last month was another Tencent title, Honor of Kings. The mobile MOBA game, which is only available in a few regions like China and Taiwan made $258 million. This represents a 58 percent growth from December 2019.

Other games in the top five include MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact, Niantic’s Pokemon Go, and Roblox. This month, Garena’s Free Fire, which recently announced a collaboration with football star Cristiano Ronaldo, made it to 9th place in the top revenue charts as well.

Yesterday, PUBG Mobile released its patch 1.2 with a new mode and weapon. The Runic Power gameplay mode gives players special abilities in the form of runes. Famas is the new assault rifle in the game and is only available on PUBG Mobile’s exclusive map, Livik.