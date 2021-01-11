PUBG Mobile could be getting an Among Us-like mode

Tencent has constantly been adding new content to PUBG Mobile to keep players hooked to the battle royale game. And a new mode recently surfaced on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile that seems to be similar to Innersloth’s popular game, Among Us.

In this mode, players enter a new map and are sorted into crewmates with one imposter, just like in Among Us. The imposter is equipped with a pan that can be used to kill other players.

Screengrab via MR BLACK

Just like in Among Us, there’s a central table with a report button. The crewmates, including the imposter, can do tasks that are indicated by an exclamation mark on the mini-map. These tasks can include defusing a bomb, fixing pipes, or connecting wires. There are also vents around the map that can be used by the imposter.

Screengrab via MR BLACK

The mode is exactly like Among Us. The objective of the crewmates is to find and vote out the imposter by calling meetings, while the imposter has to kill everyone.

The footage of the game mode is likely from the beta version of PUBG Mobile’s Chinese version, called Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). The mode will probably make its way to Peacekeeper Elite first before a global release.

Screengrab via MR BLACK

For now, players can enjoy the upcoming Patch 1.2 of PUBG Mobile, which will be released on Jan. 12. It features two new modes and a new weapon. A lot of other features, including a new season and Royale Pass, are coming to the game later this month as well.