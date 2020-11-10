How to download PUBG Mobile’s 1.1 update

PUBG Mobile’s 1.1 update will be rolling out globally for Android and iOS devices on Nov. 10. The update has brought season 16 along with a new Royale Pass to the game. On top of this, new environments, weapons, and features such as the Spike Trap, throwable melee weapons, Erangel metro, and more have been added.

The download size on Android devices is about 610 MB. For iOS users, about 1.63 GB of free storage is required to update the game to version 1.1. Players who update the game before Nov. 14 at 6pm CT will get 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and a Thorn Trooper Backpack for three days.

Updating the game is easy. Android users can follow these steps to get on the new version:

Head over to the Google Play Store. Click on the menu option in the top left. Select “My apps & Games” from the menu. You will find yourself in the “Update” tab. Click on the update button next to PUBG Mobile.

Apple’s iOS users can update to version 0.19.0 of the game by following these steps:

Go to the App Store. Tap on the updates option. Click on the update button next to PUBG Mobile.

Alternatively, both users can go to their respective store pages for PUBG Mobile and download the update from the Play Store or App Store. The update is generally rolled out in phases, so players in different regions of the world will get the update at different times on Nov. 10.

Players can still play PUBG Mobile on the old version without updating the game, however. They won’t be able to match with players on the new version, though.