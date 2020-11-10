Here are the patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s 1.1 update

The collaboration with Metro Exodus is here.

PUBG Mobile’s 1.1 update is here and it’s brought a lot of features to the battle royale. Aside from the 16th season, a new royale pass, collaboration with Metro Exodus, a new mode, equipment, and more have come to the game.

The update requires 610 MB of storage on Android devices. On iOS, on the other hand, 1.63 GB is required. Players who update the game before Nov. 14 at 6pm CT will get 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and a Thorn Trooper Backpack for three days.

Here are the complete patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s 1.1 update.

Combat

New environments

Two unique maps based on Erangel featuring ruins, trenches, a bandit camp, and other locations are waiting to be explored.

A new underground world that includes unique combat mechanics and a railcar vehicle has been added. There are a lot of enemies lurking in the shadows.

New gear

Weapons can be equipped with the M203 Grenade Launcher, adding the ability to blow up enemies with your firearms.

A new Thermal Sight that makes it easier for you to discover hidden enemies.

Night Vision Scope & Goggles to help you seize the upper hand in the darkness.

New Heavy Armor that offers even stronger protection and unique abilities.

A diverse range of armor attachments that make it possible to further customize the abilities of your armor.

A new weapon called the Tikhar Rifle has been added. It is a silent air rifle from the Metro series.

New challenges

Cunning bandits have been introduced as enemies on the map. They can be raided and looted for supplies.

Special monsters from the Metro series have also been added.

System

Enter Metro Royale

Tap the metro tunnel entrance in the Lobby to enter the Metro Royale gameplay lobby, which contains an exclusive system and features, including a black market, loadout inventory, command post, missions, talents, rankings, and more.

Black Market

The Black Market is the exclusive Metro Royale shop. Players can purchase supplies and new equipment here before starting a match. Players can also sell the supplies they bring out of Metro Royale for Metro Cash.

The supplies available in the Black Market differ from those in the Classic Mode and are divided into different quality levels. The Black Market also offers Metro Royale-exclusive weapons, mines, and other new items.

Loadout inventory

Equipment configured in the loadout menu can be brought into battle. When you return victorious from the battlefield, items are taken back to the loadout menu.

Items can be stored in the Metro Royale Inventory. Items kept in the Metro Royale Inventory won’t be brought into the battlefield and won’t be lost if the player is defeated.

Items carried in your Backpack will be the only items you bring into the match.

Items stored in the Lock Box will be brought back to you whether you win or lose the match.

Command Post

At the Command Post, you can check your favorability with NPCs, read NPC backstories, and give them gifts to increase your favorability.

When your favorability with an NPC increases, they’ll give you useful resources that will help you survive in the Metro Royale world.

Theme gameplay

Metro theme (from November)

Underground Metro stations, monsters, and a Radiation Zone will appear on the Classic Erangel map.

The Aurora, which is under repair, will appear on the Spawn Island.

Two of four Metro lines will randomly appear in Erangel each time. Access them via Metro stations to get around quickly.

Winter Festival theme (from December)

A cold wave has hit Erangel, covering the sea surface in ice floes. Follow them to find the randomly-appearing Winter Castle Paradise, get into jolly snowball fights with friends, and snowboard to your heart’s content.

In addition to the chilliness, the cold wave has also brought the warmth of the holidays. Visit the Winter Festival hut and the gift pine tree that have appeared next to the city and partake in the festivities with your companions.

Adjustment of mode availability times

After the version update, Infection Mode and Rage Gear Mode will be taken offline for further tuning. These will be released later.

After the version update, Payload 2.0 Mode will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at UTC+0 instead.

Throw melee weapons

Players holding melee weapons can now toggle Throw mode.

Throwing deals damage to enemies within 40 meters.

Only enemies not wearing helmets can be knocked out directly with a head shot.

Melee weapons can also be picked up after throwing so you can throw melee weapons an unlimited number of times.

New item: Spike Trap

Spike Traps appears on the ground in the Classic Mode and can be used in the throwable items tab after being picked up.

Place the traps on the ground to puncture vehicle tires that pass over them. The traps are for disabling the vehicle and won’t damage the vehicle itself.

Spike Traps are a one-time item. They can only puncture 1 vehicle’s tires and can’t be retrieved after being placed.

Mini-map marks

Players can now mark routes on the map during the match, which provides squads with a faster and more convenient way to communicate their tactics.

Controls settings sharing

A code for a player’s control and sensitivity settings can be generated and shared, enabling other players to replicate them.

Quick Throw feature

Once this has been enabled in the settings, players will be able to throw throwables quickly by swiping the screen.

Combat improvements

Improved the Buggy driving experience and reduced the chance of having slippery rear wheels..

When players are driving a vehicle, their equipped weapon will be shown so that the driving player can see what type of weapon they have equipped.

Improved the reloading animation of the DP-28.

Added Win94 sight sensitivity settings to the settings interface.

Increased the max sensitivity of the gyroscope to 400.

Throwables improvements

Throwables

Slightly reduced the interval between making throws.

Frag Grenades

Slightly reduced their damage (-20 percent).

Improved the blast effect of Frag Grenades.

Stun Grenades

Stun Grenades will take effect 0.7 seconds after hitting the ground.

Increased the effective range of Stun Grenades from 5 meters to 6.5 meters.

Improved the blast effect of Stun Grenades.

Smoke Grenades

Smoke Grenades will take effect one second after hitting the ground.

Slightly reduced the FPP visibility of players after they are hit by the Smoke Grenade.

Molotov Cocktails

Increased the damage taken by players in the burning area of Molotov Cocktails by 10.

Increased the effective range of Molotov Cocktails by 20 percent.

Combat information improvements

Improved the accuracy of materials used for the model of Holographic Sights.

Improved the color performance of the crosshair of 2x Scopes and 3x Scopes.

Fixed an issue that caused the amount of Health recovered and the actual Health to be displayed incorrectly when Bandages are used consecutively.

The universal mark is able to mark enemies through walls, ignoring obstacles within five meters.

The quick mark for supplies and enemies with the universal marker are displayed on the mini-map.

Improved the Grenade explosion marks on the mini-map to differentiate them from gunshot marks.

Settings improvements

Added a feature to customize the control layout of vehicles. This can be used to change the layout of the vehicle operation screen.

Decreased the lower limit of button transparency to zero percent.

Guest account feature restrictions

Guest account features have been limited. This includes public chat, Team-up Platform, Brothers in Arms, and Cheer Park.

Additionally, guest account characters will only be able to reach a maximum tier of Gold V and will not appear on the leaderboard rankings.

If you are currently using a guest account, feature descriptions can be viewed in the profile and season pages.

Security improvements

Improved the hardware used for the safety verification system to improve verification efficiency.

Adopted strict screening and ban strategies to target unauthorized purchases, boosting, and other malicious propaganda.

Stronger capabilities to combat various cheats and network attacks.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck in the ground at Paradise in Sanhok.

Improved physical collision detection to resolve an issue that caused players to move through walls under some circumstances.

Royale Pass Season 16: Metro Royale

Metro-Themed Interface & Rewards: Get Artyom or Anna at level one. The new Night Terror Set awaits at level 100.

New Metro events: RP exclusive event tab. Obtain Metro Badges via various channels to go on an adventure. Unlock the story as you explore and choose to advance for free or after making a purchase. Collect Metro supplies and redeem them for Colonel Miller and other grand rewards.

New RP group event: Join a group after purchasing the RP, add enough members to collect a free reward, and reach the target level together to receive an extra reward.

RP subscription

RP subscription perk updates: Redeem AG for RP points at a favorable conversion rate to make it even easier to purchase RP exclusive redemption items.

New RP subscription perk: Activate a subscription to immediately get back 10 percent of the RP points you have already used during the season (calculated from the release of this feature in Season 15). Each player can only collect this once.

Get extra RP points when you activate an RP subscription for the first time. Players who have already activated a subscription will receive the rewards via mail.

Improved the tutorial and prompts for RP subscriptions, improved other contents, and fixed bugs.

Server selection

To ensure that everyone experiences less network lag and has a better gaming environment, players will be unable to switch servers at will from Season 16.

The switch server function will be moved to the system settings screen. After changing their server, players will need to wait 60 days before they can change it again.

Brothers in Arms improvements

New Veteran level progress system: Participate in Brothers in Arms as a Veteran to accumulate Brothers in Arms EXP. This EXP can be used to increase your Brothers in Arms level and unlock new Brothers in Arms perks, including an exclusive Veteran icon, Veteran medal, rewards bonuses, and recognition of your exclusive Veteran identity.

Veterans can rate Rookies and give feedback with a relevant hashtag for a more friendly Brothers in Arms experience.

Social lobby improvements

Expanded the dimensions of the firearms display area so that you can see your own firearms more clearly.

Improved the light and shadow effects in the Social Lobby for a better visual experience.

New achievements

Added Winter Festival achievements, Metro IP achievements, and exclusive special achievements that can only be obtained in this version.

Team-up platform improvements

Added a feature to filter teammates by KD in the Team-up Platform.

Background menu

Added a feature to switch the lobby background menu in the inventory.

Download feature improvements