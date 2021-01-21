The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals will be played from Jan. 21 to 24. The top 16 teams from the league stage are competing for a share of the $1.2 million prize pool and the title of world champions.

The players were originally scheduled to be competing from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tencent announced yesterday, however, that three players have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined.

As a safety measure, all other players have been placed under isolation and will compete in the competition from their hotel rooms. The teams will play 24 matches across the four days (six per day) to decide the winners. All matches are being livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels.

Here are the overall standings of the PMGC 2020 Finals and the WWCD per match. The scores are being updated live.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after three matches.

WWCD per match

Thursday, Jan. 21 (Day one)

Match three – Vikendi

Klas Digital Athletics get the chicken dinner in match three.

Match two – Miramar

Abrupt Slayers get the chicken dinner in match two.

Match one – Erangel

Four Angry Men get the chicken dinner in match one.