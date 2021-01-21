PMGC 2020 Finals’ official theme song debuts

The official theme song of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals has been released. It is called “Battle for Glory” and is currently available on YouTube.

The music video showcases the logos of all 16 teams competing in the PMGC Finals. It features characters from PUBG Mobile closing into Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which is the venue for the finals.

This is the first time in the history of PUBG Mobile esports that an event has gotten an official theme song. The song will also make its way to PUBG Mobile on Jan. 22. Players will likely be able to play it while in the lobby.

The PMGC Finals will be played from Dec. 21 to 24. The players were supposed to compete from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Tencent announced yesterday, however, that three of the players tested positive for COVID-19 and have been placed under quarantine. The three players are “well” and haven’t shown any symptoms yet.

Due to this, all the other players have been placed under self-quarantine as a safety measure. They will compete from their respective hotel rooms.

The 16 teams will compete across 24 matches for the title of world champions and a share of the $1.2 million prize pool. It will be livestreamed in 11 languages on PUBG Mobile Esports’ Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. It will begin at 5am CT.