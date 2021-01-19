PUBG Mobile is getting a new map, to be revealed on Jan. 22

A new map is coming to PUBG Mobile and it’ll be revealed during the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals later this week.

The official Instagram page for PUBG Mobile Malaysia posted the entire event calendar for the PMGC 2020 Finals today. According to the schedule, a new map will be promoted at 7:50am CT on Jan. 22. As per the schedule, the promo will last for half an hour.

Tencent hasn’t given any hint on what players should expect from the new map. It’s possible that the company could introduce Karakin to PUBG Mobile.

Karakin is a two-by-two kilometer map in PUBG PC and is half the size of Sanhok. Unlike the usual 100 players, the map only has 64 players competing for the chicken dinner. It was released in the PC version of PUBG in February 2020.

Right now, PUBG Mobile has five battle royale maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik. Livik, just like Karakin, is a two-by-two kilometer map. It’s exclusive to PUBG Mobile and is restricted to 50 players. Tencent brought the map to the game in July.

The PMGC 2020 Finals will be held from Jan. 21 to 24 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The best 16 teams from the league stage have qualified for the event. Aside from the title of world champions, $1.2 million is at stake in the PMGC. Players can tune into the event through PUBG Mobile Esports’ official Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels.