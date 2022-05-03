How to watch the Wild Rift EMEA Championship (WEC) Grand Finals Season one

The grand finals of the League of Legends: Wild Rift EMEA Championship (WEC) Season one will take place from May 5 to 8. Seven teams will be competing from Barcelona, Spain for a share of a prize pool exceeding $200,000 to become the inaugural champions of the WEC.

Besides the prize pool and bragging rights, three slots for the Wild Rift Global Championship Icons are also up for grabs. Icons is set to take place in Madrid from June 14 to July 9. The winner of the WEC will make it directly to the group stage while the second and third-placed teams will compete in the play-in stage.

Here is everything you need to know about the WEC Season one grand finals.

Teams

Play-ins

Formulation Gaming

Unicorns of Love

Group Stage

Game-Lord

NASR Esports

Rix.GG

Team Queso

Parla Esports

Format

The two teams in the play-ins will face off in a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the group stage.

The six teams in the group stage will be split into two groups of three teams each. They will compete in a double round-robin format with the top two making it to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket consisting of the semifinals (best-of-five) and the grand finals (best-of-seven).

Where to watch

All matches will be streamed on the Wild Rift Esports YouTube channel and the WREC Twitch channel. It will be broadcast in English, Turkish, Spanish, and Arabic.