Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.4c

Several balance changes have been implemented.

Image via Riot Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.4c is here with two new skins, balance changes, and accessories.

This is likely the last patch in the 2.4 cycle. According to Wild Rift’s patch schedule, the 2.5 version of the game should arrive on Oct. 9. Here are the complete patch notes for Patch 2.4c.

New Skins

Image via Riot Games

These will be released on Sept. 22 at 7:01pm CT.

  • High Noon Lucian
  • High Noon Senna

New Accessories

Image via Riot Games
  • Baubles: Town’s Not Big Enough
  • Emotes: C’mere, You!; Thank Ya Kindly
  • They will be released throughout the patch

Champion Changes

Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Health: 570 HP → 610 HP

(3) Relentless Pursuit

  • Cooldown: 23/20/17/14 → 22/19/16/13 seconds

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

(1) Powerball

  • Damage: 105/150/195/240 → 110/140/170/200

(2) Defensive Ball Curl

  • Passive damage Armor ratio: 10 → 8 percent
  • Active damage Armor ratio: 15 → 12 percent
  • Monster damage bonus: 150 → 175 percent

Rengar

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Armor: 45 → 40
  • Attack Damage: 70 → 64

Sona

Image via Riot Games

(1) Hymn of Valor

  • Active damage: 40/80/120/160 → 40/75/110/145
  • Active AP ratio: 50 → 40 percent
  • Ally aura bonus damage AP ratio: 30 → 20 percent

(Ult) Crescendo

  • Cooldown: 90/75/50 → 100/80/60 seconds

Teemo

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Health regen: 7.5 → 6
  • Health per level: 115 HP → 105 HP
    • (Health at level 15: 2180 HP → 2040 HP)
  • Armor: 35 → 30
  • Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9
    • (Armor at level 15: 96 → 85)

Gameplay Changes

Items

Zeke’s Convergence

  • Total cost: 2800G → 2700G (Combine cost: 900G → 800G)
  • Frostfire Covenant slow: 40 → 50 percent
  • Frostfire Covenant magic damage per second: 40 → 60

Free-to-play champion rotation

  • Sept. 16 to 22: Corki, Galio, Leona, Pantheon, Rammus, Sona, Tryndamere, Vayne, Xin Zhao, and Zed.
  • Sept. 23 to 30: Akshan, Brand, Lulu, Malphite, Nunu & Willump, Olaf, Soraka, Twisted Fate, Varus, and Wukong.