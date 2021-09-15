League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.4c is here with two new skins, balance changes, and accessories.
This is likely the last patch in the 2.4 cycle. According to Wild Rift’s patch schedule, the 2.5 version of the game should arrive on Oct. 9. Here are the complete patch notes for Patch 2.4c.
New Skins
These will be released on Sept. 22 at 7:01pm CT.
- High Noon Lucian
- High Noon Senna
New Accessories
- Baubles: Town’s Not Big Enough
- Emotes: C’mere, You!; Thank Ya Kindly
- They will be released throughout the patch
Champion Changes
Lucian
Base Stats
- Health: 570 HP → 610 HP
(3) Relentless Pursuit
- Cooldown: 23/20/17/14 → 22/19/16/13 seconds
Rammus
(1) Powerball
- Damage: 105/150/195/240 → 110/140/170/200
(2) Defensive Ball Curl
- Passive damage Armor ratio: 10 → 8 percent
- Active damage Armor ratio: 15 → 12 percent
- Monster damage bonus: 150 → 175 percent
Rengar
Base Stats
- Armor: 45 → 40
- Attack Damage: 70 → 64
Sona
(1) Hymn of Valor
- Active damage: 40/80/120/160 → 40/75/110/145
- Active AP ratio: 50 → 40 percent
- Ally aura bonus damage AP ratio: 30 → 20 percent
(Ult) Crescendo
- Cooldown: 90/75/50 → 100/80/60 seconds
Teemo
Base Stats
- Health regen: 7.5 → 6
- Health per level: 115 HP → 105 HP
- (Health at level 15: 2180 HP → 2040 HP)
- Armor: 35 → 30
- Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9
- (Armor at level 15: 96 → 85)
Gameplay Changes
Items
Zeke’s Convergence
- Total cost: 2800G → 2700G (Combine cost: 900G → 800G)
- Frostfire Covenant slow: 40 → 50 percent
- Frostfire Covenant magic damage per second: 40 → 60
Free-to-play champion rotation
- Sept. 16 to 22: Corki, Galio, Leona, Pantheon, Rammus, Sona, Tryndamere, Vayne, Xin Zhao, and Zed.
- Sept. 23 to 30: Akshan, Brand, Lulu, Malphite, Nunu & Willump, Olaf, Soraka, Twisted Fate, Varus, and Wukong.