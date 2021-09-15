Several balance changes have been implemented.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.4c is here with two new skins, balance changes, and accessories.

This is likely the last patch in the 2.4 cycle. According to Wild Rift’s patch schedule, the 2.5 version of the game should arrive on Oct. 9. Here are the complete patch notes for Patch 2.4c.

New Skins

Image via Riot Games

These will be released on Sept. 22 at 7:01pm CT.

High Noon Lucian

High Noon Senna

New Accessories

Image via Riot Games

Baubles : Town’s Not Big Enough

: Town’s Not Big Enough Emotes : C’mere, You!; Thank Ya Kindly

: C’mere, You!; Thank Ya Kindly They will be released throughout the patch

Champion Changes

Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health: 570 HP → 610 HP

(3) Relentless Pursuit

Cooldown: 23/20/17/14 → 22/19/16/13 seconds

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

(1) Powerball

Damage: 105/150/195/240 → 110/140/170/200

(2) Defensive Ball Curl

Passive damage Armor ratio: 10 → 8 percent

Active damage Armor ratio: 15 → 12 percent

Monster damage bonus: 150 → 175 percent

Rengar

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Armor: 45 → 40

Attack Damage: 70 → 64

Sona

Image via Riot Games

(1) Hymn of Valor

Active damage: 40/80/120/160 → 40/75/110/145

Active AP ratio: 50 → 40 percent

Ally aura bonus damage AP ratio: 30 → 20 percent

(Ult) Crescendo

Cooldown: 90/75/50 → 100/80/60 seconds

Teemo

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health regen: 7.5 → 6

Health per level: 115 HP → 105 HP (Health at level 15: 2180 HP → 2040 HP )

Armor: 35 → 30

Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9 (Armor at level 15: 96 → 85 )



Gameplay Changes

Items

Zeke’s Convergence

Total cost: 2800G → 2700G (Combine cost: 900G → 800G )

(Combine cost: 900G → ) Frostfire Covenant slow: 40 → 50 percent

Frostfire Covenant magic damage per second: 40 → 60

Free-to-play champion rotation