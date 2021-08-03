Galaxy Racer reveals PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India rosters

They will be based out of Middle East and India respectively.

Dubai-based esports organization, Galaxy Racer has announced two rosters for PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) today. The PUBG Mobile roster will focus on the Middle Eastern region while the BGMI roster will compete in India.

BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile that was released after the original game was banned in the country last year due to data privacy concerns.

In the Middle East, the organization has acquired the former roster of Gunz Esports. It’s one of the strongest teams in the region having won the first season of the Pro League Arabia earlier this year. It also placed second in the EMEA Championship. The team features Raouf “RAOUF” Abdellah, Maad Ali “HixYE” Ashkar, Reshar “FREAK” Dawid, Muslim Ahmed “Lord” Jawad, and Mohammed “Hamody” Qassim.

Its BGMI roster, on the other hand, consists of Harshit “MJ” Mahajan, Yogesh “RoXX” Yadav, Hemanth “Ultron” Sethi, Mohammed “Owais” Lakhani, and Akash “MaxKasH” Anandani. These players have been competing for Galaxy Racer since early 2020. The organization had moved the roster from India to the United Arab Emirates to compete in the first season of the PMPL Arabia in May. With BGMI coming back to India, the organization has decided to send them back while signing a new team in the Middle Eastern region.

Galaxy Racer’s BGMI roster will be competing in the $135,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. Its in-game qualifiers will begin next week.