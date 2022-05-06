Everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Fest Berlin 2022

In 2022, Pokémon Go Fest will return to its roots with three in-person events across the world. After the two-part global experience to take place on June 4 and 5, players from three different cities and countries will have the chance to participate in physical events.

Niantic picked Berlin, Germany, Seattle, Washington, and Sapporo, Japan as those host cities, with Berlin up first. You can already buy your tickets for the in-person event, which takes place in July; all the details are available now.

We have compiled everything you need to know about each aspect of the event below.

Date, time & location

Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin will run from Friday, July 1, 2022 to Sunday, July 3, 2022. For general admission ticket holders, it starts at 11am local time, while early access ticket holders can begin two hours earlier, at 9am local time. The event ends at 6pm local time. Players need to be at Britzer Garten in Berlin to participate. Each ticket grants access to one day of the three.

The event page also details how to get to the event from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), lists parking options nearby, and details general guidelines and park rules. Information on what entrance should be used for the event will be indicated on the tickets themselves, and you can choose an entrance when you buy your ticket.

Pricing

General admission tickets, which grant access to Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin from 11am to 6pm local time, cost €24.99, including applicable taxes. As for the early access tickets that allow players to enter the event two hours earlier, they cost €32.13—also including applicable taxes.

This year, there are two optional add-ons, Raid Lover and Critical Hatch!, which cost €10.06 each. In the last section we will explain how each of them works.

How to buy your ticket

To purchase your ticket for Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin, all you need to do is enter Niantic’s Official Ticketing site. You will get a screen that looks like this:

Screengrab via Niantic

You must sign in using either Facebook or Google. If you use a different method to enter your Pokémon Go app and haven’t linked accounts yet, you must do so before you continue the process. You don’t need to connect both accounts, one will be enough.

After signing in with your preferred method, you will see a list of future events containing, at the time of writing, Pokémon Air Adventures and Pokémon Go Safari Zone: Seville. Depending on when you are reading this, they may have already left the list. Scroll until you find Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin and click anywhere in that section, from the image to the orange button.

The next page will contain a brief description of the event and a bigger orange button with “Get Tickets” on it. Click that button and you will be prompted to select a day (July 1, 2 or 3), then a time (9am to 6pm or 11am to 6pm), then your mobile service provider (O2, Telekom, Vodafone, or Other). Click “Next” after each of those to confirm, or click “Back” to return to the previous selection.

On the next step, you will get to choose up to four players to get tickets to. Type their username, then click the orange “Add” button next to the text box. You must be at least Great Friends to do this. If you only intend to buy a ticket for yourself, you can skip that. Your username will already be typed for you, and all you need to do is click the “Add” button.

You will then see four options of entrances: Tauernallee, Buckower Damm, Massiner Weg, and Mohriner Allee. This is where you pick the entrance you will be using when you get to Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin. You must choose one and click on it to proceed. This is also where you select if you want to include any of the two add-ons (Raid Lover and Critical Hatch!). After you’ve made your choices, click “Next” and “Continue”, and you should be good from there!

Screengrab via Britzer Garten | Remix by Jéssica Gubert

Tickets for this kind of in-person Pokémon Go event are first come, first serve, so they have limited availability and may get sold out. If you want to guarantee your participation on the day that works best for you, make sure you do not wait too long to get your ticket.

Benefits

There will be two kinds of benefits for Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin: the ones available only at Britzer Garten for those with paid tickets and the ones that will be available to all trainers located in Berlin. For the paid bonuses, you need to have purchased a ticket and be at the Britzer Garten to have access to them. Here are a few of the highlights:

Paid in-game bonuses

An event-exclusive Special Research will be available at Blitzer Garten, giving players a chance to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin.

There will also be new event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete.

Pansear and Foongus will be available in shiny versions for the first time in Pokémon Go during the event, so shiny collectors have something to look forward to.

At this and the other in-person Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events, players can get an exclusive Pokémon Go Fest 2022 T-shirt.

Stardust cost will be reduced for trades made during event hours.

You can make up to six Special Trades during the event. There will also be a physical meeting point called the Trading Post, where you can meet and trade with other trainers at the event.

Habitats and Collection Challenges

The event will have its own real-world habitats with exciting Pokémon discoveries. There are four of them, two being unique to the Berlin event. Each habitat also has a Collection Challenge of its own. Here are the Pokémon you will find in each of the habitats:

Electric Garden: Hisuian Voltorb, Combee, Foongus, Helioptile, and more.

Windy Coast: Feebas, Clamperl, Panpour, Woobat, and more.

Living Meadow: Galarian Ponyta, Scyther, Yanma, Pansage, and more.

Molten Rocks: Cranidos, Pansear, Roggenrola, Darumaka, and more.

In-person interaction

Pokémon Go creators will be at the event, and you can meet your favorites at the autograph sessions Niantic is organizing.

The Battle Ground is a place to test your skills against other trainers.

Taking snapshots at the event, you will find a surprise.

Free special event raids

All trainers who are in the city of Berlin during Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin, even those who are not participating in the event, will have access to special Pokémon Go Fest 2022 raids. They include Cresselia and Darkrai, who will appear in five-star raids, and will be available from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.

Optional add-ons

As briefly mentioned above, there are two optional add-ons you can buy with your Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin ticket. Each will add an extra €10.06 to the price of your ticket. They are:

Raid Lover: grants up to 12 in-person Raid Passes total for each day by spinning photo discs at Gyms, an additional 5,000 XP after every raid you complete successfully, and six additional Candy and three additional Candy XL after catching Pokémon in five-star raids.

Critical Hatch!: reduces Egg hatching distance to 25 percent of normal distance (this bonus does not stack with other similar bonuses), and grants double XP, double Candy, and double Stardust for hatching Eggs.

You may choose to purchase both add-ons, one, or none.

If you live in or near Berlin, or if you plan to be around there in July, make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun and get your tickets to Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin.