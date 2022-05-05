Tickets and details for Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin are live

After some Safari Zone events last year, Pokémon Go is bringing back Go Fest events to in-person locations, and the first one is in Berlin, Germany. Tickets are on sale now and include some optional add-ons as well.

The event takes place from July 1 to 3, and trainers can buy a ticket for one of those three days to attend Britzer Garten. Go Fest: Berlin will feature a ton of in-person activities to participate in during the event, including Special Research, Shiny Pokémon, meeting content creators, and catching Pokémon in four real-world habitats.

How to buy tickets for Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin

Tickets for Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin can be purchased on Niantic’s website. There are two ticket options to choose from: general admission tickets and early access tickets. General admission tickets cost 24.99 euros plus taxes and fees and will grant players admission to the event from 11am to 6pm local time. Early access tickets cost 32.13 euros plus taxes and fees and will grant access to the event from 9am to 6pm local time.

Players can only purchase a ticket for one of the three event days. Those who buy a ticket will need to show up on the date and time shown on the ticket they purchased to be granted access to the experience. There is no online-only option for this event. Those who purchase a ticket must physically show up to the event location to participate.

What are the add-ons for Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin tickets?

There are also add-ons for Go Fest: Berlin that can only be purchased during the ticket buying process. These add-ons cannot be purchased at a later time, so players should take their time and decide whether they’d like to add these things to their ticket before making a purchase.

There are two bonuses offered for this event: the Raid Lover add-on and the Critical Hatch! add-on. The Raid Lover add-on costs an additional 10.06 euros and allows players to get 12 additional in-person Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, and grants an additional 5,000 XP, six Candy, and three Candy XL after catching Pokémon in five-star Raids. The Critical Hatch! add-on also costs 10.06 euros and allows players to hatch eggs in a quarter of the distance required. It grants double XP, double the Candy, and double the Stardust for hatching Eggs.

Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin event details

In addition to catching a variety of event Pokémon, meeting creators, and looking for Shiny versions of event Pokémon, there are a ton of things to do at the event.

There will be a Special Research tied to the event that allows players to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin, as well as other event-themed Field Research tasks. Trainers can also make up to six additional Special Trades with a reduced Stardust cost for every trade made during event hours. There is even a physical Trading Post that players can head to in search of people to trade with.

There are four real-world habitats to explore: the Electric Garden, Windy Coast, Living Meadow, and Molten Rocks. Below are some of the Pokémon that can appear in each one, but this is not an exhaustive list since Niantic says that these Pokémon “and more” can be found in each habitat.

Electric Garden: Hisuian Voltorb, Combee, Foongus, Helioptile

Windy Coast: Feebas, Clamperl, Panpour, Woobat

Living Meadow: Galarian Ponyta, Scyther, Yanma, Pansage

Molten Rocks: Cranidos, Pansear, Roggenrola, Darumaka

In addition to any event Pokémon that can be caught as a Shiny, Pansear and Foongus will make their Shiny debut at the event.

Tickets for the event are selling fast. Trainers who want to attend the event should pick up their tickets sooner rather than later to ensure that they will be able to go on their preferred day.