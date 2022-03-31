Pokémon Go Fest 2022 dates revealed, includes return to in-person events

For the first time in two years, Niantic is bringing Pokémon Go Fest back to its in-person roots alongside a two-day global event on June 4 and 5.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022’s global event will run much like the previous Go Fest events, where players around the world will have a huge selection of content, such as Special Research, Collection Challenges, and more to work through over two days. More details about the specifics will be shared in the coming months.

Niantic’s big announcement, however, is a return to in-person events for Go Fest 2022, which is something the company has slowly been building up to over the last several months.

“It’s been nearly three years since Pokémon GO Fest 2019 was brought to life in Dortmund, Chicago, and Yokohama. and we’re excited to return to the roots of this annual event while continuing to host the global experience that millions of Trainers have enjoyed.” Niantic said. “Whether you’re participating in the global event or planning to join us in person, we can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Throughout July and early August, three different in-person events will be hosted in Germany, the U.S., and Japan. Each event will run for three days in their respective cities, with different bonuses available to players who attend them to add to the previous global event content. Here is a full schedule for those physical events.

Berlin, Germany from July 1 to 3

Seattle, Washington from July 22 to 24

Sapporo, Japan from Aug. 5 to 7

An additional “bonus finale event” will be hosted on Aug. 27 too, with more details to be shared for all three segments of the Go Fest 2022 lineup in the near future.