Dragonite, Agent of Disaster battle pass now live in Pokémon UNITE

A new Pokémon, Holowear, and battle pass are all live now.

The latest Pokémon UNITE update is now available, adding in Dragonite as a playable Pokémon, the Cook Style Snorlax Premium Holowear, and pushing the next battle pass live.

Dragonite is a Melee All-Rounder that specializes in strong attacks and mobility. You can grab its Unite License from the in-game shop for 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems, which will add the powerful Dragon-type to your arsenal.

The next battle pass, Agent of Disaster, is also live to replace the now-concluded Sun, Sun, Sunshine.

Image via TiMi Studio Image via TiMi Studio

Agent of Disaster focuses on various concert or dark suit themes, offering outfits for player avatars and new Holowear. Purchasing the premium battle pass will net players the Concert Style Pikachu Holowear, and completing the battle pass will unlock the Dark Suit Style Absol Premium Holowear.

Outside of the battle pass, a lot of other Holowear has also been pushed live—including the Cook Style Snorlax Premium Holowear, which is available for a discounted 1,539 Aeos Gems until Dec. 26.

Image via TiMi Studio Image via TiMi Studio

The rest of the new Holowear is more festive in nature, with Dragonite, Blastoise, Garchomp, Gardevoir, and Mamoswine all getting Holiday Style Holowear added to the store for 400 Aeos Gems.