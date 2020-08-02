Bigetron Red Aliens win league stage of PMWL East season zero

Bigetron Red Aliens won the league stage of the $425,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East today. With this win, the defending world champions have pocketed $50,000.

Bigetron have been the most consistent team of the PMWL East. In the three Super Weekends, the team got five chicken dinners along with 223 kills. This has powered them to the top of the rankings table with 522 points, 12 ahead of the runners-up BOX Gaming.

Related: Here are the scores and standings for week three of the PMWL East league play

Vietnamese team BOX Gaming put up a surprising performance in the league and came in second place, bagging $25,000. The team secured six chicken dinners, the most by any team in the league stage. They will be looking to continue this momentum in the finals next weekend.

The two biggest regions in the PMWL were Southeast Asia and South Asia, sending eight and seven teams, respectively. SEA teams fared much better and occupied the top five spots in the overall rankings of the Super Weekend.

TSM-Entity put up the best performance from South Asia. The Indian team placed sixth with four chicken dinners and 185 kills. They had a terrible outing in the opening weeks of the league, however, and only came back to form in the past few days. TSM-Entity will be a team to look out for in the finals.

Here are the overall standings for the Super Weekend of the PMWL East league play. The top 16 teams have qualified for the PMWL East Finals from Aug. 6 to 9.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

The PMWL East will now return on Aug. 6 at 7am CT for the finals. The top 16 teams will be competing for a share of the prize pool and the title of the Eastern champions.