Here are the scores and standings for week 3 of the PMWL East league play

Sixteen teams will move to the finals from the final week.

The final week of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero East has kicked off and sixteen teams will be moving to the finals at the end of this week.

At the end of two weeks of league play, Bigetron RA are leading the points table with 367 points. RRQ Athena are not far behind with 329 points.

The league play has a prize pool of $135,000, and the winner of the league play will get $50,000. The teams will be on the top of their game this week for a share of that prize pool.

Here is the schedule for week three of the PMWL East league play.

July 28: Weekdays play three

July 29: Weekdays play three

July 31: Super Weekend

Aug. 1: Super Weekend

Aug. 2: Super Weekend

Here are the overall standings and scoreboard of each match for week three of the PMWL East league play.

Overall rankings for weekday play

Scoreboard per match (Weekday play)

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Match four – Miramar (Groups A, C, D, E)

Match three – Erangel (Groups A, B, D, E)

Match two – Miramar (Groups A, B, C, E)

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

