Here are the scores and standings for week 3 of the PMWL East league play

The final week of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero East has kicked off and sixteen teams will be moving to the finals at the end of this week.
At the end of two weeks of league play, Bigetron RA are leading the points table with 367 points. RRQ Athena are not far behind with 329 points.
The league play has a prize pool of $135,000, and the winner of the league play will get $50,000. The teams will be on the top of their game this week for a share of that prize pool.
Here is the schedule for week three of the PMWL East league play.
- July 28: Weekdays play three
- July 29: Weekdays play three
- July 31: Super Weekend
- Aug. 1: Super Weekend
- Aug. 2: Super Weekend
Here are the overall standings and scoreboard of each match for week three of the PMWL East league play.