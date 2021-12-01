Arcane’s Silco will join TFT champions in Set 6.5

Riot Games revealed today that Silco from the Netflix hit Arcane series will become the first non-League of Legends champion to join the Teamfight Tactics roster for Set 6.5.

Scheduled to take place in February, the ruthless leader from Zaun will become the first TFT champion that wasn’t originally from LoL. The design team for Silco started from scratch, ensuring he was “the object of love and hatred that we all know,” according to League of Legends Korea via machine translation.

Image via Riot Games

Riot has created new champions for specific games before, but Silco is the first non-League champion to get introduced into the auto battler. Champions from LoL are typically teleported over to TFT with a specific skin that matches the tone of the set since the games are on the same client.

The creation of Silco required the TFT team to start from scratch, from skeleton to skin. And it appears he won’t be the last. Set Six has launched TFT to new heights. The possibility of more champions being added to the auto battler that weren’t created for League first is a huge milestone.

Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets has already made history, introducing over 100 Hextech Augment effects as the set’s main mechanic. Three months after the release of a TFT set there is a Mid-Set update, in which champions and traits get changed up. The addition of Silco will likely lead to a new Set 6.5 trait that synergizes with the character from Arcane.

Set 6.5 in TFT will launch sometime in Feb. No official date has been revealed at the time of writing.