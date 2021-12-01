Riot teases TFT units from outside of Runeterra

In the latest Teamfight Tactics mid set update, Riot Games revealed that it’s set to add its first non-League of Legends champion to the game. Silco, the main villain of League animated series Arcane, will be a playable character for TFT players to deploy on their boards early next year.

In February, TFT players will have a new challenge on their hands. They’ll either become the masterminds of the underground or their power will be taken from them. With Silco on the board, “meticulous planning” will become even more essential when he takes on some League champions he hasn’t met before.

Riot also teased that more units in the future might not come from the regions of Runeterra.

“[Silco] is the first non-League of Legends unit, but more outsiders may join in the future. Maybe even from outside Runeterra…” according to League of Legends Korea via machine translation.

Although TFT is a game that’s found in the League client on PC, it’s completely different from the MOBA we’ve known for years. The autobattler uses the same champions, abilities, and some items from League to create a new experience for players.

And it’s only natural that in its growth, TFT could incorporate more features from other Riot projects. The first step will be the addition of Silco and more characters from Arcane might join the board of TFT players down the road, too.

But Riot has another game that’s created its own universe—or better, a multiverse. Another step in the evolution of TFT could be the addition of VALORANT agents to the game. Boards could be inspired by the first-person shooter maps and gun buddies could become little legends. But this is just speculation at this time and fans will have to wait for Riot to confirm if or when VALORANT comes to TFT.

For now, though, the universe of TFT will get a bit bigger when Silco joins the game early next year.