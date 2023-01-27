All Series 4 cards in Marvel Snap

You might want to buy one of these from the Token Shop.

Marvel Snap separates its cards into groups called Series, so players can unlock new cards in a balanced way and face opponents with equal chances of having the rarest cards.

Players acquire cards from a series only after unlocking all cards from the previous series up to series three. From then on there are chances for players to get a Series Four or Series Five card in their Collector’s Cache or Reserve, or they can appear in the Token Shop. The chances of a Series Four card appearing in a Collector’s Cache or Reserve are 2.5 percent. When they appear in the Token Shop their price is 3,000 Collector’s Tokens.

As new cards are added to the game, Second Dinner can change the rarity of older cards, reducing them from Series Five to Series Four and from Series Four to Series Three. This article will be updated whenever these changes occur.

All Series Four cards in Marvel Snap

There are currently ten cards of Series Four rarity in Marvel Snap, however, five cards from Series Five are already planned to go into Series Four while four cards from Series Four are expected to become Series Three in the same update.

Absorbing Man: 4/3 “On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.”

Agent Coulson: 3/4 “On Reveal: Add a random 4-Cost and 5-Cost card to your hand.”

Attuma: 4/10 “If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.”

Helicarrier: 6/10 “When you discard this from your hand, add 3 random cards to your hand.”

Luke Cage: 2/1 “Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.”

M’Baku: 1/2 “If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.”

Maria Hill: 2/3 “On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand.”

Orka: 6/9 “Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.”

She-Hulk: 6/10 “Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.”

Titania: 1/5 “When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.”

