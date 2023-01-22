Marvel Snap is an exciting, fun, and strategic card battler with heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. What makes Marvel Snap fast-paced and entertaining is that you have three minutes to win with twelve cards at three locations. You can choose from many cards in this game; however, one card you should consider adding to your deck is Sentry.

Sentry is a four-cost, eight-Power card. This card is unique because it cannot be played at the right location. And On Reveal, you add a negative 8 Power Void to the right location.

So, what are the best Sentry decks, and how can you counter them?

Three Best Sentry decks in Marvel Snap

While Sentry may not seem like the best card in Marvel Snap because of the addition of Void, it can easily be mitigated with destruction cards or cards that can move Void to your opponent’s side. This is why some of the best Sentry decks contain destruction cards or cards with a moving ability.

So, if you’d like to try a Sentry deck, these are some of the best ones you can use in Marvel Snap.

Deck One

Deck One consists of The Hood, Viper, Green Goblin, Storm, Zabu, Debrii, Juggernaut, Shuri, Absorbing Man, Spider-Man, Crossbones, and Sentry. With this particular deck, you’ll want to use Sentry to summon Void and then use Viper at the right location.

This is because Viper’s On Reveal ability states that ​​your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location. So, if you only have Void and Viper at the right location, your opponent will gain Void. And with Void’s negative eight Power, it can be devastating for your opponent.

Deck Two

Deck Two consists of The Hood, Carnage, Daredevil, Viper, Zabu, Absorbing Man, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Enchantress, Drax, Sentry, and Professor X. What’s excellent about this deck is that there’s a destruction card for you to use.

So, if you cannot draw Viper, you can use Carnage to destroy Void. Or if you’ve drawn Viper, you’ll need to make sure Void is the only card at the right location and play Viper there. That way, your opponent gets control of Void and gains a negative eight Power level.

Deck Three

Deck Three has Black Knight, Yondu, Carnage, Jean Grey, Killmonger, Wave, Deathlok, Sentry, Aero, Phoenix Force, She-Hulk, and Death in it. Like the best Wave decks, you also have Wave, Killmonger, and Death in this deck.

You’ll want to destroy as many cards as possible to ensure that Death can be summoned at a low cost. And as you don’t have Viper in this deck, it’s worth using Deathlok or Carnage to destroy Void to avoid the negative eight Power level. This deck has many different combos for you to play, even if you can’t pull off the Wave, Killmonger, and Death combination.

How to counter Sentry decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, a few cards can counter Sentry decks. These cards include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Spider-Woman, Armor, and Professor X.

You can use Cosmo to block the On Reveal ability of cards at that location, which can be game-changing. But it also stops your opponent from summoning Void.

Hobgoblin is fantastic if you want to give your opponent a negative eight Power level, which can be helpful if you’ve gained Void. Spider-Woman is also helpful as, On-Reveal, you will afflict all enemy cards here with negative one Power. So it’s great if you need to reduce your enemy’s total Power.

Armor and Professor X are great counter cards, as cards at that location can’t be moved, added, or destroyed. This means that your opponent has to keep Void on their side of the location.

So, if you’re looking to try a Sentry deck or need counter one, these are the three best Sentry decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.