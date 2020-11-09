Abrupt Slayers win PMPL South Asia season 2, 3 teams qualify for the PMGC

The team managed four chicken dinners, the most by any team in the finals.

After four intense days of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season two finals, a champion has emerged. Nepali-squad Abrupt Slayers have pocketed $40,000 with this victory.

Abrupt Slayers didn’t have the most impressive showing at the regular season of the Pro League. The team placed seventh in the overall standings and second in their group to make it to the finals. In the finals, however, they dominated with four chicken dinners and 91 kills from 20 matches, managing to finish at the top of the rankings table.

The top three teams of the PMPL South Asia season two finals have qualified for the Global Championship (PMGC). It will begin on Nov. 24 with 24 of the best teams from around the world competing. It has a prize pool of $2 million. These three teams are Abrupt Slayers, DRS Gaming, and A1 Esports.

Here are the overall standings for finals:

Abrupt Slayers: 212 points DRS Gaming: 207 points A1 Esports: 189 points 7Sea Esports: 176 points Deadeyes Guys: 170 points Team Bablu: 163 points ElementriX: 154 points PN Crew: 153 points Team T2KKsg: 149 points VTNxJyanMaara: 138 points FutureStation: 126 points SCYTES: 123 points Stalwart Esports: 121 points GZxHighVoltage: 112 points Assiduous Esports: 91 points Venom Legends: 86 points

This season, the PMPL South Asia was delayed. This was because of the ban on PUBG Mobile in India on Sept. 2 by India’s ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) for alleged data security violations. Due to this, no Indian players were allowed to play in the league.