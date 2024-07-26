Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games rewards and 30 milestones explained

The new Greek Treasures Dig Hunt has dropped and the Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games Leaderboard is supporting it with pickaxes.

Recommended Videos

You can earn double milestone points when playing Jumpstart Games from July 27 to 28 thanks to the Prize Relay event having coinciding objectives of landing on a Railroad tile. The Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games event is packed with pickaxes you’ll need to unlock rewards from the Greek Treasures Dig Hunt. This article breaks down the 30 milestones and the points needed to unlock Jumpstart Games rewards.

All Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games rewards and milestones

Take advantage of both events rewarding milestone points for landing on a Railroad tile. Image via Scopely

Finishing the Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games event earns you 4,340 dice rolls, 152 pickaxe tokens for the Greek Treasures Dig Hunt, five Sticker packs, and cash.

Jumpstart Games milestones Points to unlock milestones Jumpstart Games rewards One 15 40 Dice rolls Two 35 Three Greek Treasures tokens Three 60 Cash Four 100 A Green Sticker pack Five 150 Five Greek Treasures tokens Six 200 125 Dice rolls Seven 250 An Orange Sticker pack Eight 300 10 Greek Treasures tokens Nine 400 Cash 10 450 12 Greek Treasures tokens 11 500 275 Dice rolls 12 400 A Pink Sticker pack 13 300 10 Greek Treasures tokens 14 500 325 Dice rolls 15 550 Cash 16 600 15 Greek Treasures tokens 17 500 A Blue Sticker pack 18 700 17 Greek Treasures tokens 19 850 575 Dice rolls 20 1,000 20 Greek Treasures tokens 21 900 Cash 22 800 18 Greek Treasures tokens 23 1,200 800 Dice rolls 24 1,000 20 Greek Treasures tokens 25 900 Cash 26 1,100 A Blue Sticker pack 27 1,400 900 Dice rolls 28 1,100 22 Greek Treasures tokens 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,800 1,300 Dice rolls

How Jumpstart Games milestone points work in Monopoly GO

The Jumpstart Games Monopoly GO event grants milestone points when landing on a Railroad tile, opening up either the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-games.

Here are the Shutdown milestone points for the Jumpstart Games event:

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for the Jumpstart Games event:

Three coins: Four points

Three cash stacks: Six points

Three rings: Eight points

Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points

How to get more Jumpstart Games pickaxe tokens and rewards in Monopoly GO

I recommend taking advantage of flash events like Mega Heist to earn more milestone points, but the only one available on July 26 is through the Prize Relay event. Increasing your dice multiplier or rolling at a consistent multiplier of 10x to 20x will help you clear milestones and earn more Jumpstart Games rewards.

Check out the daily Monopoly GO events on July 27 for any special events like High Roller or Mega Heist. Both events will accelerate your milestone points earned so you can get as many pickaxes as possible for the Greek Treasures main event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy