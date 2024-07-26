Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games rewards and 30 milestones explained

The new Greek Treasures Dig Hunt has dropped and the Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games Leaderboard is supporting it with pickaxes.
You can earn double milestone points when playing Jumpstart Games from July 27 to 28 thanks to the Prize Relay event having coinciding objectives of landing on a Railroad tile. The Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games event is packed with pickaxes you’ll need to unlock rewards from the Greek Treasures Dig Hunt. This article breaks down the 30 milestones and the points needed to unlock Jumpstart Games rewards.
All Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games rewards and milestones
Finishing the Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games event earns you 4,340 dice rolls, 152 pickaxe tokens for the Greek Treasures Dig Hunt, five Sticker packs, and cash.
|Jumpstart Games milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Jumpstart Games rewards
|One
|15
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|35
|Three Greek Treasures tokens
|Three
|60
|Cash
|Four
|100
|A Green Sticker pack
|Five
|150
|Five Greek Treasures tokens
|Six
|200
|125 Dice rolls
|Seven
|250
|An Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|300
|10 Greek Treasures tokens
|Nine
|400
|Cash
|10
|450
|12 Greek Treasures tokens
|
|11
|500
|275 Dice rolls
|12
|400
|A Pink Sticker pack
|13
|300
|10 Greek Treasures tokens
|14
|500
|325 Dice rolls
|15
|550
|Cash
|16
|600
|15 Greek Treasures tokens
|17
|500
|A Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|17 Greek Treasures tokens
|19
|850
|575 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|20 Greek Treasures tokens
|
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|800
|18 Greek Treasures tokens
|23
|1,200
|800 Dice rolls
|24
|1,000
|20 Greek Treasures tokens
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,100
|A Blue Sticker pack
|27
|1,400
|900 Dice rolls
|28
|1,100
|22 Greek Treasures tokens
|29
|1,000
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,300 Dice rolls
How Jumpstart Games milestone points work in Monopoly GO
The Jumpstart Games Monopoly GO event grants milestone points when landing on a Railroad tile, opening up either the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-games.
Here are the Shutdown milestone points for the Jumpstart Games event:
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for the Jumpstart Games event:
- Three coins: Four points
- Three cash stacks: Six points
- Three rings: Eight points
- Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points
How to get more Jumpstart Games pickaxe tokens and rewards in Monopoly GO
I recommend taking advantage of flash events like Mega Heist to earn more milestone points, but the only one available on July 26 is through the Prize Relay event. Increasing your dice multiplier or rolling at a consistent multiplier of 10x to 20x will help you clear milestones and earn more Jumpstart Games rewards.
Check out the daily Monopoly GO events on July 27 for any special events like High Roller or Mega Heist. Both events will accelerate your milestone points earned so you can get as many pickaxes as possible for the Greek Treasures main event.
Published: Jul 26, 2024 11:25 am