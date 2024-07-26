Image Credit: Bethesda
Mr. Monopoly and Mrs. Monopoly training for Eternal Games in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games rewards and 30 milestones explained

Stock up on Greek Treasures Pickaxes.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Published: Jul 26, 2024 11:25 am

The new Greek Treasures Dig Hunt has dropped and the Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games Leaderboard is supporting it with pickaxes.

You can earn double milestone points when playing Jumpstart Games from July 27 to 28 thanks to the Prize Relay event having coinciding objectives of landing on a Railroad tile. The Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games event is packed with pickaxes you’ll need to unlock rewards from the Greek Treasures Dig Hunt. This article breaks down the 30 milestones and the points needed to unlock Jumpstart Games rewards.

All Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games rewards and milestones

Mr. M working out in gym for Monopoly GO Games Sticker album
Take advantage of both events rewarding milestone points for landing on a Railroad tile. Image via Scopely

Finishing the Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games event earns you 4,340 dice rolls, 152 pickaxe tokens for the Greek Treasures Dig Hunt, five Sticker packs, and cash.

Jumpstart Games milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesJumpstart Games rewards
One1540 Dice rolls
Two35Three Greek Treasures tokens
Three60Cash
Four100A Green Sticker pack
Five150Five Greek Treasures tokens
Six200125 Dice rolls
Seven250An Orange Sticker pack
Eight30010 Greek Treasures tokens
Nine400Cash
1045012 Greek Treasures tokens
11500275 Dice rolls
12400A Pink Sticker pack
1330010 Greek Treasures tokens
14500325 Dice rolls
15550Cash
1660015 Greek Treasures tokens
17500A Blue Sticker pack
1870017 Greek Treasures tokens
19850575 Dice rolls
201,00020 Greek Treasures tokens
21900Cash
2280018 Greek Treasures tokens
231,200800 Dice rolls
241,00020 Greek Treasures tokens
25900Cash
261,100A Blue Sticker pack
271,400900 Dice rolls
281,10022 Greek Treasures tokens
291,000Cash
301,8001,300 Dice rolls

How Jumpstart Games milestone points work in Monopoly GO

The Jumpstart Games Monopoly GO event grants milestone points when landing on a Railroad tile, opening up either the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-games.

Here are the Shutdown milestone points for the Jumpstart Games event:

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for the Jumpstart Games event:

  • Three coins: Four points
  • Three cash stacks: Six points
  • Three rings: Eight points
  • Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points

How to get more Jumpstart Games pickaxe tokens and rewards in Monopoly GO

I recommend taking advantage of flash events like Mega Heist to earn more milestone points, but the only one available on July 26 is through the Prize Relay event. Increasing your dice multiplier or rolling at a consistent multiplier of 10x to 20x will help you clear milestones and earn more Jumpstart Games rewards.

Check out the daily Monopoly GO events on July 27 for any special events like High Roller or Mega Heist. Both events will accelerate your milestone points earned so you can get as many pickaxes as possible for the Greek Treasures main event.

