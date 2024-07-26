Monopoly GO Prize Relay rewards and 50 milestones explained

Dropping into Monopoly GO is the Prize Relay two-day event containing 50 milestones of rewards and an objective that earns you double points for landing on a Railroad tile.
Events in Monopoly GO, like Prize Relay, are my favorite, featuring gameplay combos with Tournament Leaderboard events like Jumpstart Games. The Solo event is also packed with pickaxe tokens needed to play the new Dig Hunt, Greek Treasures. This article breaks down the 50 milestones and the points needed to unlock the Prize Relay rewards.
All Monopoly GO Prize relay rewards and milestones
Completing the Prize Relay Monopoly GO event earns you 251 pickaxe tokens, 18,255 free Dice rolls, seven Sticker packs, and cash.
|Prize Relay Milestones
|Points to unlock
milestones
|Prize Relay Rewards
|One
|Five
|Three Dig Hunt tokens
|Two
|10
|25 Dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|40
|45 Dice rolls
|Five
|20
|Four Dig Hunt tokens
|Six
|25
|A Green Sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 Dice rolls
|Eight
|40
|Five Dig Hunt tokens
|Nine
|160
|150 Dice rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|
|11
|45
|10 Dig Hunt tokens
|12
|50
|An Orange Sticker pack
|13
|350
|350 Dice rolls
|14
|40
|10 Dig Hunt tokens
|15
|60
|High Roller for five minutes
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice rolls
|18
|80
|12 Dig Hunt tokens
|19
|90
|A Pink Sticker pack
|20
|100
|Cash
|
|21
|125
|15 Dig Hunt tokens
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice rolls
|23
|120
|17 Dig Hunt tokens
|24
|130
|A Pink Sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice rolls
|27
|150
|18 Dig Hunt tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 Dice rolls
|30
|220
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|
|31
|275
|20 Dig Hunt tokens
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice rolls
|33
|350
|22 Dig Hunt tokens
|34
|450
|A Blue Sticker pack
|35
|850
|700 Dice rolls
|36
|550
|25 Dig Hunt tokens
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice rolls
|38
|500
|25 Dig Hunt tokens
|39
|800
|A Blue Sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|
|41
|2,300
|1,800 Dice rolls
|42
|700
|30 Dig Hunt tokens
|43
|900
|Mega Heist for 30 minutes
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|A Purple Sticker pack
|46
|1,400
|35 Dig Hunt tokens
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice rolls
|48
|1,000
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|49
|1,500
|Cash
|50
|8,400
|7,500 Dice rolls and a Purple Sticker pack
How Prize Relay milestone points work in Monopoly GO
The Prize Relay Monopoly GO event grants milestone points when you land on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile. This objective combos with Tournaments as milestone points for the Leaderboard events are earned by landing on a Railroad tile.
Here’s the Prize Relay points breakdown for each Monopoly GO tile:
- Chance: One point
- Community Chest: One point
- Railroad tile: Two points
Scopely changed the milestone points for landing on Monopoly GO tiles for the Prize Relay event, reducing points earned.
Landing on a Chance tile with “Go to the nearest Railroad” earns you a total of seven points, not including points earned toward the Tournament Leaderboard event for completing either a Shutdown or Bank Heist minigame. Increase milestone points earned by rolling with a higher Dice multiplier.
How to get more Prize Relay pickaxe tokens and rewards in Monopoly GO
I recommend increasing your Dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board (Free Parking to GO) to maximize rewards earned from the Prize Relay event. Another option is to roll at a consistent multiplier between 10x and 20x.
Daily Monopoly GO events can also increase points earned through High Roller. Events, like Board Rush, Landmark Rush, and Builder’s Bash, use cash to increase your total Dice rolls. Always complete the Quick Wins for the day and collect your free gift in the Monopoly GO shop every eight hours.
Published: Jul 26, 2024 07:52 am