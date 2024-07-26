Image Credit: Bethesda
Mr. Monopoly holding a sword in Monopoly GO
Image via Scopely
Monopoly GO Prize Relay rewards and 50 milestones explained

Double up on milestone points when landing on a Railroad tile.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 07:52 am

Dropping into Monopoly GO is the Prize Relay two-day event containing 50 milestones of rewards and an objective that earns you double points for landing on a Railroad tile.

Events in Monopoly GO, like Prize Relay, are my favorite, featuring gameplay combos with Tournament Leaderboard events like Jumpstart Games. The Solo event is also packed with pickaxe tokens needed to play the new Dig Hunt, Greek Treasures. This article breaks down the 50 milestones and the points needed to unlock the Prize Relay rewards.

All Monopoly GO Prize relay rewards and milestones

Mr. Monopoly rolling dice for rewards in Monopoly GO
Maximize your rewards. Image via Scopely

Completing the Prize Relay Monopoly GO event earns you 251 pickaxe tokens, 18,255 free Dice rolls, seven Sticker packs, and cash.

Prize Relay MilestonesPoints to unlock
milestones		Prize Relay Rewards
OneFiveThree Dig Hunt tokens
Two1025 Dice rolls
Three15Cash
Four4045 Dice rolls
Five20 Four Dig Hunt tokens
Six25A Green Sticker pack
Seven3535 Dice rolls
Eight40Five Dig Hunt tokens
Nine160150 Dice rolls
1040Cash
114510 Dig Hunt tokens
1250An Orange Sticker pack
13350350 Dice rolls
144010 Dig Hunt tokens
1560High Roller for five minutes
1670Cash
17500500 Dice rolls
188012 Dig Hunt tokens
1990A Pink Sticker pack
20100Cash
2112515 Dig Hunt tokens
221,000900 Dice rolls
2312017 Dig Hunt tokens
24130A Pink Sticker pack
25150Cash
26600500 Dice rolls
2715018 Dig Hunt tokens
28200Cash
29250200 Dice rolls
30220Cash Boost for 10 minutes
3127520 Dig Hunt tokens
321,5001,250 Dice rolls
3335022 Dig Hunt tokens
34450A Blue Sticker pack
35850700 Dice rolls
3655025 Dig Hunt tokens
371,8501,500 Dice rolls
3850025 Dig Hunt tokens
39800A Blue Sticker pack
40700Cash
412,3001,800 Dice rolls
4270030 Dig Hunt tokens
43900Mega Heist for 30 minutes
441,000Cash
451,700A Purple Sticker pack
461,40035 Dig Hunt tokens
473,8002,800 Dice rolls
481,000High Roller for 10 minutes
491,500Cash
508,4007,500 Dice rolls and a Purple Sticker pack

How Prize Relay milestone points work in Monopoly GO

Prize Reward Monopoly GO milestone points
A change reduced milestone points earned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prize Relay Monopoly GO event grants milestone points when you land on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile. This objective combos with Tournaments as milestone points for the Leaderboard events are earned by landing on a Railroad tile.

Here’s the Prize Relay points breakdown for each Monopoly GO tile:

  • Chance: One point
  • Community Chest: One point
  • Railroad tile: Two points

Scopely changed the milestone points for landing on Monopoly GO tiles for the Prize Relay event, reducing points earned.

Landing on a Chance tile with “Go to the nearest Railroad” earns you a total of seven points, not including points earned toward the Tournament Leaderboard event for completing either a Shutdown or Bank Heist minigame. Increase milestone points earned by rolling with a higher Dice multiplier.

How to get more Prize Relay pickaxe tokens and rewards in Monopoly GO

I recommend increasing your Dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board (Free Parking to GO) to maximize rewards earned from the Prize Relay event. Another option is to roll at a consistent multiplier between 10x and 20x.

Daily Monopoly GO events can also increase points earned through High Roller. Events, like Board Rush, Landmark Rush, and Builder’s Bash, use cash to increase your total Dice rolls. Always complete the Quick Wins for the day and collect your free gift in the Monopoly GO shop every eight hours.

