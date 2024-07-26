Monopoly GO Prize Relay rewards and 50 milestones explained

Dropping into Monopoly GO is the Prize Relay two-day event containing 50 milestones of rewards and an objective that earns you double points for landing on a Railroad tile.

Events in Monopoly GO, like Prize Relay, are my favorite, featuring gameplay combos with Tournament Leaderboard events like Jumpstart Games. The Solo event is also packed with pickaxe tokens needed to play the new Dig Hunt, Greek Treasures. This article breaks down the 50 milestones and the points needed to unlock the Prize Relay rewards.

All Monopoly GO Prize relay rewards and milestones

Image via Scopely

Completing the Prize Relay Monopoly GO event earns you 251 pickaxe tokens, 18,255 free Dice rolls, seven Sticker packs, and cash.

Prize Relay Milestones Points to unlock

milestones Prize Relay Rewards One Five Three Dig Hunt tokens Two 10 25 Dice rolls Three 15 Cash Four 40 45 Dice rolls Five 20 Four Dig Hunt tokens Six 25 A Green Sticker pack Seven 35 35 Dice rolls Eight 40 Five Dig Hunt tokens Nine 160 150 Dice rolls 10 40 Cash 11 45 10 Dig Hunt tokens 12 50 An Orange Sticker pack 13 350 350 Dice rolls 14 40 10 Dig Hunt tokens 15 60 High Roller for five minutes 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice rolls 18 80 12 Dig Hunt tokens 19 90 A Pink Sticker pack 20 100 Cash 21 125 15 Dig Hunt tokens 22 1,000 900 Dice rolls 23 120 17 Dig Hunt tokens 24 130 A Pink Sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice rolls 27 150 18 Dig Hunt tokens 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 Dice rolls 30 220 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 31 275 20 Dig Hunt tokens 32 1,500 1,250 Dice rolls 33 350 22 Dig Hunt tokens 34 450 A Blue Sticker pack 35 850 700 Dice rolls 36 550 25 Dig Hunt tokens 37 1,850 1,500 Dice rolls 38 500 25 Dig Hunt tokens 39 800 A Blue Sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 2,300 1,800 Dice rolls 42 700 30 Dig Hunt tokens 43 900 Mega Heist for 30 minutes 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 A Purple Sticker pack 46 1,400 35 Dig Hunt tokens 47 3,800 2,800 Dice rolls 48 1,000 High Roller for 10 minutes 49 1,500 Cash 50 8,400 7,500 Dice rolls and a Purple Sticker pack

How Prize Relay milestone points work in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prize Relay Monopoly GO event grants milestone points when you land on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile. This objective combos with Tournaments as milestone points for the Leaderboard events are earned by landing on a Railroad tile.

Here’s the Prize Relay points breakdown for each Monopoly GO tile:

Chance: One point

Community Chest: One point

Railroad tile: Two points

Scopely changed the milestone points for landing on Monopoly GO tiles for the Prize Relay event, reducing points earned.

Landing on a Chance tile with “Go to the nearest Railroad” earns you a total of seven points, not including points earned toward the Tournament Leaderboard event for completing either a Shutdown or Bank Heist minigame. Increase milestone points earned by rolling with a higher Dice multiplier.

How to get more Prize Relay pickaxe tokens and rewards in Monopoly GO

I recommend increasing your Dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board (Free Parking to GO) to maximize rewards earned from the Prize Relay event. Another option is to roll at a consistent multiplier between 10x and 20x.

Daily Monopoly GO events can also increase points earned through High Roller. Events, like Board Rush, Landmark Rush, and Builder’s Bash, use cash to increase your total Dice rolls. Always complete the Quick Wins for the day and collect your free gift in the Monopoly GO shop every eight hours.

