Brawl Stars players are in for a treat because the next season is approaching Supercell’s game, bringing new features, balance changes, and a new battle pass.

One of the changes to await is the release of Sam, the next Brawler to join the game’s fighters. He’s a member of Belle’s trio of Bandits, a melee character who uses robotic arms to vanquish his opponents. He’s listed as a very offensive Brawler, of Chromatic rarity.

In the latest Brawl Talk from the developer, he was announced at the same time as Gus, the other Brawler joining the game.

Here’s when Sam will release in Brawl Stars.

When will Sam release in Brawl Stars?

Sam will join Brawl Stars alongside the next season. Although he can already be seen in the list of characters in the game, he’s listed under the “Brawlers coming soon” category and indicated as arriving in season 14.

Contrary to Gus’ release, players won’t have to wait after the season launches to play Sam, since he will be part of the battle pass. While the Brawler is a reward exclusive to Premium Pass members, players will be able to get him in random loot boxes. Since he’s of Chromatic rarity, it can take some time, though.

Meanwhile, you can test out the character even if he’s yet to arrive officially in the game by opening the Brawlers list, scrolling down to his icon, and selecting him.