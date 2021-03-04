Clash Royale, released on March 2, 2016, is entering its 21st season. Titled Birthday Royale, it’s a month-long celebration to mark the game’s fifth anniversary.

The season 21 Royale Pass introduced a new tower skin and an emote to the game, both of which are themed around the anniversary event. The tower skin can be unlocked at tier 10, while the emote is available later at the 20th tier of the Royale Pass.

Image via Supercell

Supercell has also launched a collaboration with several Clash Royale content creators to give away an exclusive Battle Healer emote. The list of creators can be found here. They will launch a giveaway for the emote through a tournament or some other means.

Image via Supercell

When does Clash Royale’s season 21 end?

Clash Royale’s season 21 ends April 5 at 1:30am CT.

This means that players have until this date to complete all 35 tiers of the Royale Pass. The season’s end will also mark the end of the trophy race for the third season of the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2021.

The top 1,000 players at the end of the season will advance to the monthly qualifiers with the top eight making it to the monthly final. The qualifiers for CRL’s season three will happen on April 10 and 11 with the finals taking place on April 24 and 25.