Everything we know about the CRL 2021

Free-for-all competitions are back.

Image via Supercell

The Clash Royale League (CRL) is reverting to free-for-all competitions for 2021. For the past three years, the CRL has been a franchised-league with notable organizations like Team Liquid, Misfits, and more competing.

Supercell is bringing a lot of big changes to the game’s esports scene in 2021. This begins with a new team working on CRL 2021, which includes Seth Allison and Drew Haycock, the game lead and community manager of Clash Royale at Supercell, respectively.

Format

  • The CRL 2021 will consist of monthly qualifiers leading to the 2021 World Finals at the end of the year.
  • At the end of each season, the top 1,000 players of the global leaderboard will qualify for the monthly qualifiers.
  • The CRL 2021 will also feature the new Duels mode. This best-of-three mode prevents players from using previously used cards.

Monthly Qualifiers

  • The CRL 2021 will begin on Jan. 4. It will feature eight seasons of qualifiers running across eight months.
  • The top 1,000 players of the global leaderboard will battle in the monthly qualifiers for a shot at the monthly finals.
  • The monthly qualifiers will grant crucial qualification points which will determine the players in the CRL World Finals 2021. Supercell has said that a global leaderboard will be added to keep track of the points earned by different players.
  • The top 24 players with the most points by September will make it to the World Finals.
  • The last monthly finals will be held in October, where the final eight players in the CRL World Finals 2021 will be decided.

CRL World Finals 2021

  • The top 32 players from around the world will compete in the 2021 World Finals.
  • It will have a prize pool of $1 million.

Prize Pool Distribution

The total prize pool for the Clash Royale League in 2021 will be $1.6 million. Of this, $600,000 will be given out in the monthly qualifiers while the World Finals prize pool will be $1 million.

Monthly Qualifiers

  • First: $20,000
  • Second: $10,000
  • Third: $6,000
  • Fourth: $4,000
  • Fifth and sixth: $3,000
  • Seventh and eighth: $2,000
  • Ninth to 16th: $1,500
  • 17th to 32nd: $1,000

CRL World Finals 2021

  • First: $200,000
  • Second: $100,000
  • Third and fourth: $70,000
  • Fifth to eighth: $35,000
  • Ninth to 16th: $25,000
  • 17th to 32nd: $15,000