Everything we know about the CRL 2021

The Clash Royale League (CRL) is reverting to free-for-all competitions for 2021. For the past three years, the CRL has been a franchised-league with notable organizations like Team Liquid, Misfits, and more competing.

Supercell is bringing a lot of big changes to the game’s esports scene in 2021. This begins with a new team working on CRL 2021, which includes Seth Allison and Drew Haycock, the game lead and community manager of Clash Royale at Supercell, respectively.

Format

The CRL 2021 will consist of monthly qualifiers leading to the 2021 World Finals at the end of the year.

At the end of each season, the top 1,000 players of the global leaderboard will qualify for the monthly qualifiers.

The CRL 2021 will also feature the new Duels mode. This best-of-three mode prevents players from using previously used cards.

Monthly Qualifiers

The CRL 2021 will begin on Jan. 4. It will feature eight seasons of qualifiers running across eight months.

The top 1,000 players of the global leaderboard will battle in the monthly qualifiers for a shot at the monthly finals.

The monthly qualifiers will grant crucial qualification points which will determine the players in the CRL World Finals 2021. Supercell has said that a global leaderboard will be added to keep track of the points earned by different players.

The top 24 players with the most points by September will make it to the World Finals.

The last monthly finals will be held in October, where the final eight players in the CRL World Finals 2021 will be decided.

CRL World Finals 2021

The top 32 players from around the world will compete in the 2021 World Finals.

It will have a prize pool of $1 million.

Prize Pool Distribution

The total prize pool for the Clash Royale League in 2021 will be $1.6 million. Of this, $600,000 will be given out in the monthly qualifiers while the World Finals prize pool will be $1 million.

Monthly Qualifiers

First: $20,000

Second: $10,000

Third: $6,000

Fourth: $4,000

Fifth and sixth: $3,000

Seventh and eighth: $2,000

Ninth to 16th: $1,500

17th to 32nd: $1,000

CRL World Finals 2021