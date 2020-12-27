Everything we know about the CRL 2021

The Clash Royale League (CRL) is reverting to free-for-all competitions for 2021. For the past three years, the CRL has been a franchised-league with notable organizations like Team Liquid, Misfits, and more competing.
Supercell is bringing a lot of big changes to the game’s esports scene in 2021. This begins with a new team working on CRL 2021, which includes Seth Allison and Drew Haycock, the game lead and community manager of Clash Royale at Supercell, respectively.
Format
- The CRL 2021 will consist of monthly qualifiers leading to the 2021 World Finals at the end of the year.
- At the end of each season, the top 1,000 players of the global leaderboard will qualify for the monthly qualifiers.
- The CRL 2021 will also feature the new Duels mode. This best-of-three mode prevents players from using previously used cards.
Monthly Qualifiers
- The CRL 2021 will begin on Jan. 4. It will feature eight seasons of qualifiers running across eight months.
- The top 1,000 players of the global leaderboard will battle in the monthly qualifiers for a shot at the monthly finals.
- The monthly qualifiers will grant crucial qualification points which will determine the players in the CRL World Finals 2021. Supercell has said that a global leaderboard will be added to keep track of the points earned by different players.
- The top 24 players with the most points by September will make it to the World Finals.
- The last monthly finals will be held in October, where the final eight players in the CRL World Finals 2021 will be decided.
CRL World Finals 2021
- The top 32 players from around the world will compete in the 2021 World Finals.
- It will have a prize pool of $1 million.
Prize Pool Distribution
The total prize pool for the Clash Royale League in 2021 will be $1.6 million. Of this, $600,000 will be given out in the monthly qualifiers while the World Finals prize pool will be $1 million.
Monthly Qualifiers
- First: $20,000
- Second: $10,000
- Third: $6,000
- Fourth: $4,000
- Fifth and sixth: $3,000
- Seventh and eighth: $2,000
- Ninth to 16th: $1,500
- 17th to 32nd: $1,000
CRL World Finals 2021
- First: $200,000
- Second: $100,000
- Third and fourth: $70,000
- Fifth to eighth: $35,000
- Ninth to 16th: $25,000
- 17th to 32nd: $15,000