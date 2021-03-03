How to get Clash Royale’s season 21 Pass Royale

You can get a lot of exclusive rewards through the Pass Royale.

Clash Royale’s 21st season has begun and has introduced a new Pass Royale to the game. The season is called Birthday Royale and marks the game’s fifth anniversary. Clash Royale was released globally on March 2, 2016.

The season 21 Pass Royale is giving players a lot of rewards. Players have to collect crowns in multiplayer matches to advance through all 35 tiers of the pass. Each tier unlocks a new reward.

There are two variants of the Pass Royale: a free and a paid version. The paid version can be purchased for $4.99 and gives significantly better rewards. This includes 40,000 gold, six lightning chests, three rare chests, four epic chests, and a legendary chest. Other rewards include a new tower skin at tier 10 and an emote at tier 21.

The free version will give players 34 crown chests and a legendary chest at tier 35.

Image via Supercell

How to get the Pass Royale in Clash Royale

To buy the paid version of the Pass Royale, follow these steps.

Step one

Open Clash Royale on your device.

Click on the Pass Royale tab on the home screen.

Screengrab via Supercell

Step two

Click on the Activate button.

Screengrab via Supercell

Step three

You’ll see a screen with the option to purchase the Pass Royale for $4.99 (this will cost the same as a pouch of gems in your region).

Screengrab via Supercell

You’ll be redirected to a payment gateway. Complete the transaction to get Clash Royale’s season 21 Pass Royale.