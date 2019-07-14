Vietnam wins the Arena of Valor World Cup 2019

After over two weeks of group stage and playoff action, a champion has finally been crowned at the Arena of Valor World Cup (AWC) 2019. The semifinals and finals were held today and the home team, Vietnam, became world champions for the first time.

The team featuring Phạm “Gấu” Hồng Quân, Trần “ADC” Đức Chiến, Trần “XB” Xuân Bách, Đinh “ĐạtKòiii” Tiến Đạt, and Trần “ProE” Quang Hiệp took down Chinese Taipei 4-3 in a gut-wrenching final at the Tien Son Sports Arena in Da Nang, Vietnam. The series went all the way to game seven, causing the global ban pick draft rule to be lifted, so players could choose their strongest champions to provide a truly intense final match.

Arena of Valor on Twitter Congratulations Vietnam! champions of AWC 2019! It’s been a long, hard-fought road, but Vietnam has succeeded! At least for this year, there is no denying that Vietnam is the world’s best Arena of Valor team! #AWC2019

In the first semifinal match of the day, Chinese Taipei took on the Vietnam Wildcards. It was a close series that saw Chang “Neil” Chun-Sheng of Vietnam be the star player with superb rotations and complete control over the jungle. In the end, the home team succumbed to a 4-3 loss against Chinese Taipei.

In the other semifinal series, the Vietnamese team was almost eliminated by the Thailand Wildcards after going down 3-1. Despite facing almost certain defeat, a change in strategy by adopting a late-game lineup against Vietnam’s early-game dominance saw them win three straight games to secure a place in the finals.

Vietnam will take home $200,000 with this victory, while runners-up Chinese Taipei will pocket $110,000. The third and fourth-placed teams, Vietnam Wildcards and Thailand Wildcards, will earn $50,000 each.