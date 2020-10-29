Tribe Gaming signs ex-Omen Elite Brawl Stars roster, will be competing in the World Finals 2020

Tribe Gaming will be competing in the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020. The organization announced today that it has signed the roster of defunct organization Omen Elite.

Only one slot was reserved for the North America and LATAM North region in the World Finals 2020. This was secured by the Omen Elite roster who dominated the six monthly finals of the Brawl Stars Championship.

Tribe’s roster from North America now features Cory “Cori” Newell, Sebastian “Zoulan” Perez, and “Tyrant Star.” The three players will be competing in the World Finals on Nov. 21 and 22. It will be played online and has a prize pool of $500,000, but this can be raised to $1 million through upcoming in-game paid items that contribute to the prize pool.

Tribe Gaming already had a Brawl Stars roster in the Europe and MEA region. This team failed to make it to the World Finals, however, after placing fourth in the overall leaderboards. Only the top three teams from the region qualified to the World Finals.

Tribe Gaming announced this roster, consisting of Thomas “Tom” McLaren, Bekri “Symantec” Tahiri, and Spencer “SpenLC” Hendley, will be continuing with the organization for 2021. Tribe will be following in the footsteps of other organizations like CODEMAGIC and Qlash, who also have two Brawl Stars teams.