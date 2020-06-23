The Gulag is coming to CoD: Mobile later this week

The Gulag is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile.

The popular map from Modern Warfare will land in the mobile game later this week, Activision revealed in a tweet today. The map will be bringing the Gunfight mode back to the game for a limited time, but the map will not be added to the battle royale mode.

On release, the Gunfight mode will also be available in the game. In this two-versus-two mode, players have to kill the enemy teams within a short time limit. If this isn’t done, a zone activates somewhere on the map. The first team to capture this zone wins the round.

The Gulag isn’t the only map from Modern Warfare which is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. Activision recently teased an upcoming map to the game on Twitter. The map looked similar to the Highrise map, which could also be coming to the game soon.