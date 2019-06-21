Season 2 of the ESL Mobile Open featuring PUBG Mobile starts next week

The second season of the ESL Mobile Open 2019 featuring PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, and Asphalt 9: Legends will begin on June 24. The first season ended on June 2 at DreamHack Dallas, which had a $105,000 prize pool.

Registrations for the second season began on June 2 and the open qualifiers will run from June 24 to 27. Top teams and players will then battle it out in the closed qualifiers from July 22 to Aug. 4 to secure a spot in the playoffs. The playoffs will be held from Aug. 15 to 31 and will determine who qualifies for the live finals at ESL One New York on Sept. 28.

The second season has also expanded to Canada and Mexico in addition to the U.S., making it a North American tournament.

In New York, 10 PUBG Mobile squads, two Clash of Clans teams, and four Asphalt 9: Legends will qualify to battle it out in the second season of the inaugural ESL Mobile Open. Details about the prize pool still aren’t available.

In the season one finals of the ESL Mobile Open at DreamHack Dallas, Misfits Gaming, One Hive, and Zoma were the champions in PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, and Asphalt 9: Legends, respectively.

ESL Clash of Clans on Twitter NA-based Clans! Your 5 could hit the main stage of #ESLOne New York 2019! Season 2 of the #ESLMobileOpen begins THIS Monday, June 24th. Think your team can top the rest? Sign them up today: https://t.co/avitOldX9Q https://t.co/7Kehc3q953

This is the first year of the newly-introduced ESL Mobile Open, which is presented by AT&T. The year has been divided into three seasons. After DreamHack Dallas and ESL One New York, the tournament will head to DreamHack Atlanta to conclude the first year of the mobile esports championship.