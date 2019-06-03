ESL Mobile Open Season One ends with the live finals at DreamHack Dallas

ESL hosted its first mobile esports tournament at DreamHack Dallas this past weekend. ESL Mobile Open Season One, presented by AT&T, featured PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, and Asphalt 9: Legends. And three champions were crowned for these immensely-successful mobile titles.

The tournament had a $105,000 prize pool for all three games—$13,000 for Asphalt 9: Legends, $39,000 for Clash of Clans, and $53,000 for PUBG Mobile.

After months of online qualifiers, the top four Asphalt 9: Legends players, top two Clash of Clans teams, and the top 10 PUBG Mobile squads made it to DreamHack Dallas to battle for the trophy.

Misfits Gaming emerged as the PUBG Mobile champions after a dominant performance in the five games they played. They got to the top three in each of the five games and secured a chicken dinner on two occasions. All matches were played in first-person perspective on Sanhok.

One Hive were the Clash of Clans champions at ESL Mobile Open Season One. They made it through the lower bracket of the online playoffs to take down the top seed, Kostal Klash, in the finals. One Hive defeated Kostal Klash in stars and percentage to get their hands on the trophy.

In Asphalt 9: Legends, Zoma went head-to-head with Justin in the finals. The best-of-five finals was completely dominated by Zoma, who defeated Justin 3-0. The first race was really exciting as the players were neck-to-neck with just a two-second difference in the end. The second and third races were a one-man show, though, as Zoma was ahead by 14 and five seconds, respectively.

Registration for season two of the ESL Mobile Open has already started. The second season is also restricted to players from the U.S. and will feature a live final at ESL One New York in September.

