New season, Brawler, game mode, and more set to arrive in Brawl Stars

The new season is called the "Summer of Monsters."

Brawl Stars’ latest episode of Brawl Talk released today, introducing a ton of new features including a new season, Brawl Pass, mode, Brawler, and more.

The second season of Brawl Stars will be released on July 6. It will be called the “Summer of Monsters” and will last for 10 weeks.

The new season will also bring a new Brawl Pass. The pass will have two variants: a free version and a paid one. The paid version will have two exclusive skins called “Super Ranger Brock” and “Mecha Paladin Surge.” The new chromatic brawler Surge will also be unlockable.

This update will also make a quality of life change to the Brawl Pass. Players will be able to collect their rewards in any order that they want.

New Brawler: Surge

Surge is a chromatic brawler and can be unlocked through the Brawl Pass. He is one of the most unique Brawlers to be introduced.

The Brawler’s main attack shoots projectiles which divide into smaller projectiles on hitting an enemy. Surge’s super, on the other hand, makes his “attacks different” and increases his overall strength. The super has three counts with each activation making Surge stronger. The Brawler loses all his extra strength on being killed, though.

New game mode: Super City Rampage

Super City Rampage is a player-versus-environment (PvE) mode.

In this mode, three brawlers fight against a “big boss” on a new map which resembles a city. The boss will try to destroy the city. Players have to prevent this from happening in two minutes.

New Skins

Super Ranger Brock

It is an exclusive skin on the season two Brawl Pass.

Screengrab via Supercell

Mecha Paladin Surge

It is also an exclusive skin on the season two Brawl Pass.

Screengrab via Supercell

Mega Beetle Bea

Screengrab via Supercell

King Crab Tick

Screengrab via Supercell

Streetwear Max

Screengrab via Supercell

Other features

Supercell is adding silver and gold skins for players who have accumulated a huge number of coins. The silver skin costs 10,000 coins while the gold skin is worth 25,000 coins. Players can only purchase the gold skin after they have bought the silver one. They will be available for all Brawlers.

A new object called Rope Fence is also coming in the update. The rope fence is being added to several maps in the game. Players will be able to shoot through the fence but can’t walk through them. Just like walls, they can be destroyed by Brawlers’ super.

Hot Zone will be staying in the game due to high demand. It will enter rotation with certain maps.

More pins are being added in this update. Pins can be used in-game through a message button on the screen.

The trophy road will be extended to 50,000 trophies.

Crow and White Crow are getting a remodel.

At the end of the Brawl Talk, Supercell gave fans a small teaser. A message popped up which read “10 gadgets!” Supercell maybe adding some new gadgets to the game for every week of the second season.