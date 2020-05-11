New Brawler with unique attack is coming to Brawl Stars in June

Supercell teased some features that are coming to Brawl Stars next month in the latest episode of “Brawl Talk.”

The episode mainly focused on all of the things that will be launching in the popular mobile game later this month. But a small clip at the end of the video revealed a new Brawler and skins that are scheduled to be released in June.

This episode of “Brawl Talk” only featured a short gameplay video of the new Brawler. Its name wasn’t even revealed. The Brawler looks similar to 8-Bit, except it has one eye.

Screengrab via Supercell

The Brawler’s main attack appears to be unlike anything previously seen in the game. It seems to shoot three orbs that split up in three directions before converging to one point in front of the Brawler. This means predicting and landing all three shots accurately will be difficult.

Screengrab via Supercell

But as difficult as it seems to land all three shots, it should be equally rewarding. In the gameplay clip, the Brawler dealt 2,940 damage when landing all of the orbs on a single enemy.

In addition to the new Brawler, three skins coming out in June were also revealed. These were the Summer Pam, Evil Gene, and Constructor Jacky.

Screengrab via Supercell

Supercell may make some changes to these items before they’re ultimately released in Brawl Stars next month.