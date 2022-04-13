MPL Indonesia match been EVOS and RRQ peaks at over 2.8 million viewers, sets new league record

This is the highest peak viewership recorded for in any MPL.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Indonesia has set a new peak viewership record for the MPL in season nine, according to Esports Charts.

Eventual regular-season winners RRQ Hoshi took on EVOS Legends on April 9 in the last week of the MPL ID’s regular season. While both teams had secured a spot in the playoffs, RRQ was fighting in the match to retain the first place of the season.

With both teams commanding a huge fan base, the match achieved a peak viewership of 2,845,364 viewers, per Esports Charts. This beats the previous MPL record of 2.3 million, which was set in season eight of the MPL Indonesia. It was also the third-highest peak viewership recorded by an MLBB competition, only behind the M2 and the M3 World Championships, both of which stand at more than three million viewers.

RRQ managed to edge out EVOS 2-1 in an intense series to top the standings. Notably, the second-highest peak in the MPL ID season nine was also recorded when these two teams faced off earlier this season, on March 4. That match peaked at 1.7 million viewers.

With RRQ finishing first, they have received a bye to the second round of the upper bracket in the playoffs. EVOS, who finished the regular season in fourth place, have been drawn against Alter Ego in the first round.

If EVOS wins, they will move on to face RRQ again in the upper bracket.

The playoffs for the MPL ID Season 9 will take place from April 21 to 24. The top two teams of the season will advance to the MLBB SEA Championship (MSC) 2022, which is happening as a LAN event for the first time in two years.