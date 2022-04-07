MLBB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022 will take place in Kuala Lumpur

After two years, the MSC will happen as an offline event with a live audience.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) is heading to Malaysia for the first time in 2022. Twelve teams will play in the tournament in Kuala Lumpur from June 11 to 19 for bragging rights and a share of $300,000, which is double the previous year’s prize pool.

This will be the first MSC that will be played offline since 2019. In 2020, the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was played online. Moonton has said that more details about the MSC 2022, including an exact venue, tickets, and in-game campaigns, will be announced at a later date.

The 12 teams will be selected from regional competitions across Southeast Asia. These are as follows:

MPL Indonesia Season nine: Top two teams

MPL Philippines Season nine: Top two teams

MPL Malaysia Season nine: Top two teams

MPL Singapore Season three: Top two teams

MPL Cambodia Spring Split: Top two teams

Myanmar: Winner of an unannounced qualifying tournament

Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand: Winner of an upcoming qualifying tournament with all three countries

Last year, Execration defeated Blacklist International 4-1 to be crowned the 2021 Southeast Asian champions. The tournament recorded a peak viewership of 2.2 million, according to Esports Charts.