Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Women’s Invitational unveiled with $15,000 prize pool

MOONTON Games has partnered with ONE Esports to bring an all-female Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament to Southeast Asia (SEA). The MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI) will happen from Jan. 27 to 30 and feature a $15,000 prize pool.

Ten teams from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand will be invited to the MWI. So far, MOONTON has revealed five of these teams: Bren Esports (Philippines), OMEGA Esports (Philippines), IDNS Princess (Laos), IDNS Elsa (Thailand), and Impunity Starlets (Cambodia).

The 10 teams will be divided into two groups of five. The top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

In a release, MOONTON and ONE Esports said the MWI aims to “empower and celebrate women” in MLBB esports by providing them with a platform to showcase their skills. ONE Esports said its research showed that 49 percent of the gaming and esports market in SEA is female.

“We are delighted to kick off 2022 with an important event such as MWI, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with ONE Esports to bring this tournament to life,” said Lucas Mao, the managing director of global esports at MOONTON Games. “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports is all-inclusive, with MWI empowering the existing cadre of female Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports players to be in control of their destiny and highlight their skills. Moreover, we hope that the competition also inspires the next generation of players to follow in their footsteps – regardless of diversity and background. We look forward to celebrating female strength and empowerment with MWI.”