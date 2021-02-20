How to watch the monthly final of the Clash Royale League 2021

Eight players are competing for $50,000 and qualification points to the World Finals.

The first monthly final for the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2021 will happen on Feb. 20 and 21. The top eight players from the monthly qualifiers will be competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and qualification points to the CRL World Finals 2021.

The CRL has returned to individual open-for-all competitions in 2021. Players have to make their way to the monthly qualifiers and finals through the in-game trophy races. The monthly qualifiers and finals will give qualification points for the 2021 World Finals. The top 32 players will compete in the $1 million CRL 2021 World Finals toward the end of the year.

Related: Everything we know about the Clash Royale League 2021

Here’s everything you need to know about the CRL 2021 monthly final one.

Format

Eight players will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the champions.

In this format, a player is eliminated after suffering two losses.

Players

The top eight players from the monthly qualifiers, which were held on Feb. 13 and 14, have qualified. They are:

King Miniminter

YUYA

KK19212

LINE

TQ Ruben

Hajime

KIX Light

Richard

Prize pool

The $50,000 prize pool and qualification points will be awarded as follows.

First: $20,000 and 100 points

Second: $10,000 and 70 points

Third: $6,000 and 50 points

Fourth: $4,000 and 50 points

Fifth and sixth: $3,000 and 35 points

Seventh and eighth: $2,000 and 35 points

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel and Clash Royale Twitch channel in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The matches will begin at 8am CT.